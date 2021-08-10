Delhi confidential: Manipur alias Mirapur





On Monday’s release of the PM-Kisan episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with half a dozen farmers via video conference. While interacting with a farmer from Manipur, Thingche Gangte, Modi appreciated the fact that she cultivates and promotes organic pineapple. At that time, the whole country became a fan of Manipur. It seems people have started to call Manipur after Mirapur, Modi said, referring to weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanus’ achievements at the Tokyo Olympics. First it was Mirabai Chanu who excelled at the Olympics, now you and your FPO [Farmer Producer Organisation] has become an inspiration to farmers across the country. Bad move Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has managed to push several bills forward and has made her speeches to the point in recent days amid protests and slogans from opposition members, blundered slightly on Monday. When asked by the President to address item 20, which was the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill 2021, she proposed the Deposit (Insurance and Guarantee Company of credit (modification), 2021), which was next in the list of points. the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs tried to alert him, Sitharaman continued to speak on the second bill. It took him a few minutes to realize the blunder. No more lockdown, no more rage After locking down the Twitter account of top congressional official Rahul Gandhis, the microblogging site has now locked the name of the party’s digital channel INC TVs. The reason appears to be the same that INCTV posted a photo of Rahul with the family of the nine-year-old rape victim. A livid Congress party continued to accuse the Center of targeting opposition leaders. For its part, the Youth Congress organized a protest outside the Twitter India office in Mehrauli, Delhi.

