Politics
UN climate change report sounds ‘code red for humanity’
(Reuters) – Global warming is dangerously on the verge of spiraling out of control, a UN climate panel said on Monday in a landmark report, warning the world is already certain to face further disruption climate for decades, if not centuries, to come.
Humans are “unequivocally” to blame, say scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 noted. Swift action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could limit some impacts, but others are now blocked.
The deadly heat waves, gargantuan hurricanes and other extreme weather events that are already happening will only get worse.
On Monday alone, 500,000 acres of forest burned in California, while in Venice, tourists waded ankle-deep in water in St. Mark’s Square.
UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres called the report a code red for humanity.
The alarm bells are deafening, he said in a statement. This report must spell the end of coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.
In an interview with Reuters reut.rs/2U4reeV, activist Greta Thunberg called on the public and the media to exert “massive” pressure on governments to act.
In three months, the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, will attempt to wrest much more ambitious climate action and the money from the nations of the world.
Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the IPCC report provides the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how climate change is altering the natural world – and what may still be to come.
Unless immediate, swift and large-scale action is taken to reduce emissions, the report says, the average global temperature is likely to reach or exceed the warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) within 20 years.
Emissions reduction promises reut.rs/3ywxDyE achieved so far are far from sufficient to begin to reduce the level of greenhouse gases – mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) from the combustion of fossil fuels – accumulated in the atmosphere.
WAKE-UP CALL
Governments and activists here reacted to the findings with concern.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes the report will be a wake-up call for the world to act now, ahead of our meeting in Glasgow.
US President Joe Biden tweeted Monday: We look forward to tackling the climate crisis. The signs are undeniable. The science is undeniable. And the cost of inaction keeps rising.
The report says emissions unequivocally caused by human activities have already raised the average global temperature by 1.1 ° C above its pre-industrial average – and would have increased it further by 0.5 ° C without the effect. air pollution moderator.
This means that, even as societies move away from fossil fuels, temperatures will again be raised by the loss of the air pollutants that accompany them and currently reflect some of the heat from the sun.
An increase of 1.5 ° C is generally considered to be the maximum humanity could cope with without suffering widespread economic and social upheaval.
The already recorded 1.1 ° C warming was enough to trigger a disastrous weather tmsnrt.rs/3wcycMk. This year, heat waves killed hundreds of people in the Pacific Northwest and broke records around the world. Heat and drought-fueled wildfires are sweeping entire cities across the western United States, releasing record-breaking carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests and causing Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.
Further warming could mean that in some places people could die just getting out.
The more we push the climate system… the more likely we are to cross thresholds that we can only project badly, said IPCC co-author Bob Kopp, climate scientist at Rutgers University.
IRREVERSIBLE
Some changes are already “locked”. Greenland land ice tmsnrt.rs/2Qvivkg is “virtually certain” to continue to melt and raise sea levels, which will continue to rise for centuries as the oceans warm and expand.
We are now engaged in some aspects of climate change, some of which are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years, said Tamsin Edwards, IPCC co-author, climate scientist at Kings College London. But the more we limit warming, the more we can avoid or slow down these changes.
But even to slow climate change, the report says, the world is running out of time.
If emissions are reduced over the next decade, average temperatures could rise another 1.5 ° C by 2040 and possibly 1.6 ° C by 2060 before stabilizing.
And if, instead, the world continues on its current course, the rise could be 2.0 ° C by 2060 and 2.7 ° C by the end of the century.
The Earth hasn’t been this hot since the Pliocene around 3 million years ago – when humanity’s first ancestors appeared and the oceans were 25 meters (82 feet) higher than they are are today.
It could be even worse if warming triggers feedback loops that release even more climate-warming carbon emissions, like melting arctic permafrost or dying out of global forests.
In these high emission scenarios, the Earth could roast to temperatures 4.4 ° C above the pre-industrial average by the last two decades of this century.
Reporting by Nina Chestney in London and Andrea Januta in Guerneville, California; Additional reporting by Jake Spring in Brasilia, Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Katy Daigle, Lisa Shumaker, Kevin Liffey and Giles Elgood
