Farmers Will Decide India’s Future: PM Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers from various parts of the country on Monday in a virtual event organized to disburse on 19,500 crore to over 90.7 million farmers under the cash transfer program, PM-KISAN. There, he called on producers to collectivize and turn to scarce commodities such as edible oils. The Prime Minister spoke to selected farmers to meet with him in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir, which have shared success stories in the agricultural sector even as agricultural unions in many states continued to protest against three agricultural laws enacted by his government. . With the last installment, the government has so far transferred nine installments amounting to 1.57 lakh crore to farming families under PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi). Under this scheme, a direct annual cash transfer of 6000 are provided to farmers, which are directly deposited into their registered bank accounts. The amount is paid in three equal installments of 2,000 each paid every four months. I am grateful for the saffron park. This doubled my income from saffron in 2021. We have new technologies and new links to the market, said Abdul Jaleel, a Kashmiri saffron producer. The Prime Minister also spoke about the role of farmers in the future of the country. Where do we want to see India in the next 25 years? When the country completes its 100 years of independence, what will be the state of the country? This will be decided by the farmers of this country, he said. Modi said his government has undertaken the largest purchases of wheat and rice ever from farmers at minimum support prices. The government had bought 1.7 crore lakh of rice from paddy farmers and paid around 85,000 crore to wheat growers. Referring to the upcoming 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Modi said: Besides being an occasion for pride, it is also an opportunity for new resolutions. We must take this opportunity to decide where we want to see India in the next 25 years. Farming practices must change with the changing times. There is a huge demand for millets and farmers, especially small farmers, should grow them to get good value for money. The prime minister said that while fertilizer prices have doubled, his government has protected farmers from inflation. We took swift action to increase the fertilizer subsidy by 12,000 crore, he said, adding that the government has ensured an uninterrupted supply of seeds, fertilizers and access to markets. Modi also announced the launch of a new initiative called the National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oils, two-thirds of which are imported by India to meet its domestic needs. Today, as the country remembers the Quit India movement, on this historic day, that determination fills us with new energy, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/farmers-to-decide-india-s-future-pm-101628533756927-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos