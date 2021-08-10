“The answer to almost all questions about China is India”: Australian Tony Abbott | World news





A free trade agreement between India and Australia would be an important sign of China’s estrangement from democratic worlds, Australian Trade Envoy Tony Abbott said on Monday. In an opinion piece in the Australian newspaper, Abbott said the answer to almost all questions about China is India. With the world’s other emerging superpowers becoming more and more belligerent almost day by day, it is in everyone’s interest that India take its rightful place among the nations as quickly as possible, wrote Abbott, who visited India last week. Because trade deals are as much about politics as they are economics, a swift agreement between India and Australia would be an important sign of moving away from democratic worlds from China, while boosting the long-term prosperity of our countries. two countries, he added. Read also | Australian Trade Envoy Tony Abbott meets Prime Minister Modi, bilateral trade relations on the agenda As Prime Minister of Australia, Abbott oversaw a bilateral free trade agreement with China, which entered into force in 2015 and also hosted a state visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping a year earlier. However, after Australia banned Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from major communications infrastructure projects and called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, ties between Beijing and Canberra have deteriorated. Abbott, also a former prime minister, stressed that Australia needs to move away from Beijing drastically and argued that India is a natural partner for his country. India and Australia are like-minded democracies whose relations were underdeveloped, at least until Narendra Modi became Indian prime minister, he said. Read also | China suspends economic dialogue mechanism with Australia “India and Australia are like-minded democracies whose relations were underdeveloped, at least until Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India. Under Modi, India has relaunched the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and the first in-person Quad summit is expected before the end of the year, ”he said. “Under Modi, India invited Australia to join in the annual Malabar naval exercises which will soon involve India, the United States, Japan, Australia as well as the United Kingdom carrier strike group. led by the Royal Navy’s new flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth. be an impressive show of force, demonstrating the commitment of democracies to a free and open Indo-Pacific, ”he added. India, Abbott pointed out, is Australia’s seventh largest trading partner with annual sales of around $ 30 billion. He also said the problem is that China’s intimidating power is a consequence of the free world’s decision to invite a communist dictatorship into global trade networks. Read also | Australia cancels belt and road agreements; China warns of further damage to relations China has exploited the goodwill and wishful thinking of the West to steal our technology and undermine our industries; and, in the process, to become a much more powerful competitor than the former Soviet Union ever was, as it is now a top-notch economy that is rapidly developing an army to match; and indulge in a fight for Taiwan, a pluralistic democracy of 25 million people that is living proof that there is no totalitarian gene in Chinese DNA, Abbott added. Abbott met with Prime Minister Modi last Thursday and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation to realize the full potential of the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office. Minister (PMO). They stressed that enhanced economic cooperation between India and Australia would help the two countries achieve their shared vision of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

