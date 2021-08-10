Greece, Italy continue to fight forest fires as EU organizes firefighting operations





As devastating forest fires continue to charred land in Italy and Greece, the European Union (EU) has staged one of its largest firefighting operations. No less than 586 fires broke out in all corners of Greece last week, according to the country’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who apologized on Monday for his failure to reduce the fires. Speaking to Greek residents on a nationwide broadcast, he vowed to reforest the burnt area and offset that in the form of a $ 500 million emergency relief fund. In Italy, civil protection authorities have warned of more fires as the mercury reached 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the coastal country. According to Guardian, the country’s firefighters have dealt with more than 44,442 wildfires in the country since they started burning in mid-June. The main affected areas include Sicily, Puglia, Calabria and Sardinia. European countries have sent 14 firefighting planes and 1,300 rescuers to help put out devastating fires across the Mediterranean. In a statement, Janez Lenari, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said they were mobilizing one of the most common firefighting operations in Europe, as multiple fires affect several countries simultaneously. In addition to the EU, Britain has also announced the dispatch of firefighting teams to put out fires in Greece. Forest fires in Turkey No less than 156 forest fires that broke out last week have charred hectares of land in the Mediterranean country of Turkey. At least eight people have reportedly been killed by the fires across Turkey as firefighters continued their efforts to throw cold water on the blazes. Last week, the EU said it had mobilized firefighting planes from Croatia and Spain to help Turkey put out the deadly fires. Crew from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran also led the efforts in the burning areas. At least two emptying planes, a transport plane and 27 soldiers have been dispatched by Spain to help Turkey. The government of Ankaras President Recep Tayyip Erdogans announced that a total of 16 planes, 51 helicopters and more than 5,000 people were fighting the fires. (With access point inputs)

(Photo: AP)

