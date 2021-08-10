Cipayung Group Alumni Forum Supports Government Measures to Overcome COVID

Jakarta –

President Joko Widodo would have the power to mobilize central, regional and community governments to work together to defeat COVID-19. The statement and political support were delivered by the Cipayung Group Alumni Forum.

The national leader of the Cipayung Group Alumni Forum composed of the HMI Alumni Corps (KAHMI), PMII Alumni Association (IKA PMII), GMNI Alumni Association (PA GMNI), PMKRI Alumni Communication Forum (Forkoma PMKRI) and GMKI Senior Association (PS GMKI)) declared government chairman Joko Widodo to be a legitimate and constitutional government as a result of the people’s choice in the 2019 democratic presidential election.

Therefore, President Jokowi has the constitutional legitimacy and legality to exercise the power of the national government as mandated by the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia of 1945, including for the purpose of protecting the nation of Indonesia from the dangers of the pandemic. of COVID-19.

The political statement was conveyed during a limited political discussion forum between the President General and the Secretary General of the five alumni organizations of the Cipayung Group with State Secretary Pratikno at the Jakarta State Secretariat on Monday (9 / 8).

Cipayung Group Alumni Forum spokesperson Ahmad Muqowam said President Jokowi has the authority and responsibility to move the cogs of central and regional governments and all parts of Indonesian society to work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We call on President Joko Widodo not to hesitate to adopt constitutional, coordination and synergistic policies and to exercise government functions and authorities swiftly, accurately and effectively, in particular by coordinating synergy with local governments and all other elements of society, ”Muqowam said in his statement. . , Tuesday (10/8/2021).

Muqowam also said that the Cipayung Group Alumni Forum supports the government in its efforts to conduct continuous dialogue and education at all levels of society so that they are always disciplined and strictly apply health protocols, with the aim of manage the COVID-19 pandemic from Indonesia.

“In addition, we fully appreciate and support the measures taken by the government to implement Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM), which have been shown to show better results, marked by a decrease in COVID-19 cases in various regions of Indonesia, ”he said. .

Meanwhile, KAHMI’s National Assembly Presidium coordinator Viva Yoga Mauladi pointed out that the Cipayung Group Alumni Forum also supports the vaccination program for the majority of Indonesians (around 70% to 80%) of the approximately 260 million Indonesians. .

“In line with this goal, we urge the government to immediately improve governance of vaccine supply and distribution which is even better, transparent and accountable, given that until now there is still the reality of distribution. uneven vaccine availability in several parts of Indonesia. , “he explained.

Forkoma PMKRI General Chairman Hermawi Taslim said his party will also support Jokowi’s government programs to achieve national goals.

“We will support Joko Widodo’s government programs to fulfill their responsibilities and obligations until the end of the next 2024 term in order to achieve the national goals of the Indonesian nation,” Hermawi added.

On the other hand, PS GMKI General Chairman Febri Calvin Tetelepta called on all mass media to actively produce objective news and information to help the government overcome COVID-19.

“In addition, we also call on all national media to actively produce news and information that is objective and supporting government efforts to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and participate in rectifying fake news disseminated by irresponsible parties, in particular on various social media, ”Febri said.

Hearing this, MPR Vice President RI Ahmad Basarah appreciated the community groups and the business community as well as the Indonesian businessmen who were involved and participated in the vaccination programs and other social supports.

“We also continue to encourage and invite the full potential of the Indonesian nation to reduce the country’s economic burden by setting aside funds in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program to help Indonesians who are economically affected. by the COVID-19 pandemic, “says Basarah. .

Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno also praised the ideas and initiatives of the Cipayung Group Alumni Forum for their moral and political support to the government to continue to focus on the work to carry out the mandate of the suffering of the people, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

“In this difficult situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience of the Indonesian nation is tested, our government system is also tested, the cohesion and cooperation between the government and its people are also tested, our nation will win- Is she fighting COVID-19 or not? ”Pratikno said.

“The same is happening in all the governments of the countries of the world because this COVID-19 pandemic is the first time that he has seen it in all the nations of the world,” he continued.

