PM Modi Launches Ujjwala 2.0 Program Today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 program on Tuesday by handing over LPG cylinder connections to beneficiaries in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh. During the event, which is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm via videoconference, PM Modi will also interact with beneficiaries and address the nation. Read also | Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala 2.0 program will receive a free stove and refill Tomorrow, August 10, is a special day for India’s development trajectory. At 12:30 p.m. Ujjwala 2.0 will be launched with connections delivered to the residents of Mahoba, UP will also interact with the beneficiaries of the program. Since its launch, Ujjwala has ensured a life of dignity for our fellow citizens, especially women. In August 2019, the eight crore connection target was reached seven months ahead of the deadline, PM Modi tweeted on Monday. Ujjwala 1.0 was launched in May 2016. Since its launch, it has ensured a life of dignity for our fellow citizens, especially women. In August 2019, the 8 crore connection target was reached 7 months ahead of the deadline. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2021 On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed in a statement declaration that the Prime Minister will launch the second tranche of the program on August 10. When Ujjwala 1.0 was launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five million female members of BPL households. Subsequently, the program was expanded to include women beneficiaries from seven other categories. In the Union budget for the financial year 2021-2022, a provision for one crore of additional LPG connections under the program has been announced. These additional connections aim to provide deposit-free PG connections to low-income families that could not be covered under the previous phase, the statement said. The statement further states that Ujjwala 2.0 will also provide the first charge and hotplate for free to beneficiaries, adding that the registration process will require minimal paperwork. Ujjwala 2.0 will help realize the prime minister’s vision of universal access to LPG, he said. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the ceremony. Ujjwala Yojana, or Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), was launched in May 2016 by PM Modi as a flagship program. Its objective was to provide rural households with clean cooking fuel, such as LPG. The launch took place in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-launch-ujjwala-2-0-today-101628555008181.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos