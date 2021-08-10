Bansos Covid-19 corruption hurts people, Juliari only apologizes to Jokowi and Megawati





Liputan6.com, Jakarta Former Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Juliari Batubara presented a defense brief or plea for the alleged corruption case in obtaining social assistance to manage the Covid-19 pandemic for the Jabodetabek region at the Ministry of Social Affairs. Juliari delivered her plea at the Corruption Court in central Jakarta on Monday, August 9, 2021. Before the jury, Juliari insisted that he had not received any money from the welfare market. Juliari claimed that whoever profited from the money was his former subordinate, Matheus Joko Santoso. However, in this case, Juliari pleaded guilty to not being able to monitor the behavior of his subordinates. Juliari apologized to President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi who had trusted him to become Minister of Social Affairs, but was tarnished. “I sincerely want to express my sincere apologies to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for this incident. In particular, I apologize for my negligence in not exercising more stringent oversight over the performance. ranks under me, so I have to face the law, ”he said. Juliari in his plea. Juliari realized that with the disclosure of this case, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) had taken Jokowi’s time and attention. Juliari apologized for this. There was no excuse for accepting bribes because Juliari claimed not to have received any bribes. Besides Jokowi, Juliari also apologized to PDIP General President Megawati Soekarnoputri and other members of the PDIP Board of Directors. As one of the directors of the PDIP, Juliari felt compelled to apologize to her colleagues. “I must apologize sincerely and full of regret. I am aware that since this affair there has been a storm of profanity and insults directed against the PDIP,” Juliari said. Juliari is sure that this legal process will not make people lose faith in the PDIP. According to him, people will like and always need the PDIP. “I believe that as a nationalist party that has been at the forefront of upholding the 4 pillars of nationalism and the ideals of the nation’s founding fathers, I firmly believe that the PDIP will always be needed and loved by everyone. Indonesian people, ”he said. noted.

KPK President Firli Bahuri said Juliari could face the death penalty under the provisions of Article 2 of Law No. 31 of 1999.

