Canadian lawmakers join global network seeking to reduce Taiwan’s isolation

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech following the COVID-19 outbreak at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Taiwan has been increasingly marginalized in recent years as the ruling Communist Party in China ramps up pressure on Taipei’s remaining diplomatic allies. SOPA Images / Getty Images

Nearly 90 Canadian MPs and Senators have joined an international group of parliamentarians spanning six continents dedicated to finding ways to reduce Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation.

Taiwan, which is not recognized as a sovereign state by most countries, including Canada, has been increasingly marginalized in recent years as the ruling Communist Party in China ramps up pressure on remaining diplomatic allies from Taipeis.

The Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, led by Liberal MP Judy Sgro, recently announced its membership in the Formosa Club, an independent organization of lawmakers that advocates for increased participation of the Autonomous Territories in international affairs. Ms. Sgro is also chair of the House of Commons International Trade Committee.

Members of the Formosa Clubs include more than 1,500 parliamentarians from Asia to Europe, according to Simon Sung, with Taiwan’s representative office in Canada monitoring the group. Formosa is the old name for Taiwan.

Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Says Need To Be Realized Of Beijing Pressure On Taiwan

Ms Sgro said the Formosa Club allows like-minded lawmakers to combine their efforts to bond with Taiwan. There is still a belief in strength in numbers, and there are a lot of countries around the world that have tremendous respect for Taiwan and what it has accomplished.

For example, Ms Sgro and fellow Liberal MP John McKay, another member of the Friendship Group, said they would like Canada to start talks with Taiwan on a foreign investment promotion and protection agreement with Taiwan. Such an agreement, often seen as a stepping stone to a full free trade agreement, would seek to boost bilateral trade by providing legal protections to Canadian investors in Taiwan as well as Taiwanese investors in Canada. As The Globe and Mail reported last year, exploratory talks were due to start in 2018, but derailed after China locked up two Canadians in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive at the airport from Vancouver.

We have trade deals with a plethora of countries and there’s no reason we shouldn’t go ahead with this, Ms Sgro said.

Beijing’s authoritarian rulers view Taiwan as a separatist province even though the Chinese Communist Party, which seized power more than 70 years ago, has never ruled the island. The Communist Party has not ruled out the use of force to gain control of Taiwan, which peacefully transitioned to democracy after martial law at the end of the 20th century.

China has taken steps to isolate Taiwan from the international community, including denying it the opportunity to participate in international bodies such as the regular assemblies of the World Health Organization, and has spent the past 20 years persuading countries that recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country to cut the bridges. In 2000, Taiwan had official diplomatic relations with 29 member states of the United Nations, as well as the Holy See, and today that number has dropped to 15.

The Formosa Club is among those calling for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, as countries around the world grapple with the pandemic of coronavirus.

Ms Sgro and Mr McKay said they would also like Canada to share surplus COVID-19 vaccine with Taiwan, which is struggling to quickly procure enough for its population of over 24 million. Taiwan has criticized China for canceling a deal it was due to sign with vaccine maker BioNTech this year.

As we desperately searched for masks, Taiwan made thousands of them, she said. They were very generous.

She said Taiwan’s progressive politics have earned her the nickname Little Canada. Taiwan, a democracy with a population roughly the size of Australia, was the first Asian jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriages. It has embarked on major reconciliation efforts with its large indigenous population. He has a transgender minister.

Steve Tsang, director of SOAS China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, said lawmakers were right to take action to reduce Taiwan’s isolation, but greater recognition from Taiwan could push Chinese President Xi Jinping to speed up plans to seize the island.

In terms of morality and human decency, parliamentarians are right. They should treat a full-fledged democracy that respects human rights as a matter of routine with respect and decency. This is what we humans are supposed to do in the 21st century, Professor Tsang said.

But in the realpolitik area, it gets very complicated. Greater international recognition of Taiwan as a democracy in its own right that deserves to be treated as such will obtain [Mr,] Xi is even more determined to get Taiwan, possibly sooner than expected, he said.

Taiwan ranks 12th among Canada’s trading partners and fifth in Asia, behind larger economies like China and Japan. Approximately 200,000 people of Taiwanese descent live in Canada and 60,000 Canadian citizens live in Taiwan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected last year after campaigning on a promise to defend the island’s democracy and stand up to China.

Xi pledged in June to complete his country’s unification with the island. Japan warned of a sense of crisis over Taiwan in a new defense white paper, and its deputy prime minister said in July that his country must join forces with the United States to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

