Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer says Donald Trump’s comments were offensive to the rule of law





Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at the British Columbia Supreme Court to attend his extradition hearing in Vancouver on August 9, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK / The Canadian Press

Former President Donald Trump has treated a Chinese executive held by Canada for possible extradition to the United States as a hostage in international trade talks with China, lawyers for Meng Wanzhou told a court on Monday of British Columbia.

Richard Peck, senior counsel for Ms Meng, said Mr Trump’s comments on the case in 2018 and 2019 were as offensive to the rule of law as those made in the notorious 2001 US case of America c. Cobb, in which a Pennsylvania prosecutor threatened with rape in prison a man who challenged the extradition if he did not give up the fight. (The Supreme Court of Canada was unanimous in rejecting extradition in this case, saying it would damage the reputation of the justice system by appearing to tolerate the threat.)

The argument is part of a last-ditch effort before the evidentiary phase of Ms. Mengs’ midweek extradition hearing begins to show that the United States, in comments from its former president and in other ways, and Canada, in its alleged actions while arresting Ms. Meng on December 1, 2018, has done wrong so seriously as to mar the Canadian justice system, and the extradition request should be quashed.

Mr Trump told Reuters within two weeks of Ms Mengs’ arrest: if I think it’s good for what will certainly be the biggest trade deal ever, which is a very important thing for security. national, I would certainly intervene, if I thought it was necessary. The United States, under Mr. Trump and his successor, President Joe Biden, has been embroiled in a trade dispute with China.

Mr Peck said these and other comments reduce the wanted person, Ms Meng, to personal property, a bargaining chip. One implication is that his freedom is subject to agreement. This is the very definition of the ransom.

Mr Trump, he said, has repeatedly threatened to intervene for political purposes, to discuss the case with his business opponent, his country’s attorney general and other lawyers involved for the states. -United.

His words represent a subjugation, if not an abdication, of due process to the judicial phase to serve economic interests, he told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

He said the judge is probably tired of hearing that the case is unique, but this case is truly one of a kind. When before did the head of state interfere in an extradition?

Tony Paisana, another member of Ms Mengs’ legal team, asked the judge to imagine the prime minister making similar remarks in a national proceeding. I don’t think anyone would suggest it would be anything other than outrageous.

Under Canadian extradition law, the United States need only persuade the judge that the crime Ms. Meng is accused of exists in Canada (he did so a year ago) and that there is enough evidence to send the CFO of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. At the trial. An extradition hearing is not a trial, nor is it a time when defenses can be invoked. Ms. Meng is charged with fraud related to an alleged evasion of US sanctions against Iran. (The allegation is that it distorted Huawei’s business relationship with global banking firm HSBC.)

Ms. Mengs’ lawyers have presented numerous allegations that the United States and Canada have abused the judicial process. The judge is due to rule on the abuse allegations and the sufficiency of the US evidence at the same time, possibly in a few months.

Allegations of abuse involving Mr. Trump were presented in court in March. They were summarized on Monday as part of arguments over what the judge should do if she finds the United States, or Canada, or both, at fault. Ms Mengs’ legal team argues that anything less than a stay of proceedings would be sufficient.

The conduct in this case strikes at the heart of our justice system, Mr. Paisana told Associate Chief Justice Holmes.

Ms. Mengs’ attorneys also accuse the US Department of Justice of deliberately attempting to mislead Canadian courts by omitting crucial information from the documents in which they summarize the evidence against Ms. Meng. And they say officials at the Canada Border Services Agency violated Ms Mengs’ rights during her arrest, in part by releasing information to the United States.

In a previous hearing, the Department of Attorneys General of Canada, representing the United States, said the judge should ignore the geopolitical winds swirling around the case.

The arrest of Ms. Meng by the RCMP at the request of the US Department of Justice opened a deep breach in Canada-China relations. China arrested two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, shortly thereafter, and they were detained for almost 1,000 days.

