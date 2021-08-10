Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Karachi today to review federal government plans





Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo PM Imran Khan is due to arrive in Karachi in the afternoon, chairing meetings at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). Prime Minister Imran Khan will issue guidelines on the various projects undertaken by the federal government. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the Chowki Hub after chairing meetings at the KPT.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today (Tuesday) for a day-long visit to review and issue guidelines on federal government plans in the city, sources told Geo News.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in Karachi in the afternoon, sources said, adding that he will chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on the various federal government projects being implemented in the city under the aegis of the Karachi transformation plan. The Prime Minister is expected to issue guidelines on their implementation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project by Minister of Railways Azam Swati, sources said, adding that after the meetings at the KPT, the prime minister is expected to travel to the Hub Chowki.

Once his official commitments are over, the prime minister is expected to return to Islamabad by Tuesday evening.

Karachi Development Pack

After torrential rains last year flooded main arteries and roads in Karachi and life came to a standstill in the provincial capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a 1.1 trillion rupee development plan for Karachi .

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the Karachi Transformation Plan a “historic” Rs.1.1 trillion development package that will address the city’s various challenges, from water supply to transport and water management. solid waste.

Explaining the course of the plan, the prime minister said the first issue the government would tackle was that of the city’s water supply, completing the Greater Karachi Water Supply Program, better known as name of K-IV. He had expressed the hope that the problem of water supply in Karachi will be fully resolved within the next three years.

The prime minister assured the masses that the transformation program would solve the city’s sewage and solid waste disposal problems.

Insisting on the reform of the transport system in Karachi, he said that the Karachi Circular Railway, the Transit Rapid Bus and other lines are included in the plan.

Prime Minister Khan said the long-term development plan will span three years, with the first phase of the plan expected to take one year, while the rest will be implemented in two years.

