Boris Johnson urged to manage cost of Brexit





BORIS Johnson “owes” businesses in the North East to tackle the “significant” issues caused by Brexit, a prominent businessman has said.

A survey of nearly 2,500 members of the North East England Chamber of Commerce found that three quarters had been affected by leaving the EU and the government’s own trade statistics showed a drop in 37% of export and import trade.

Two weeks ago, the chief executive of the chamber, James Ramsbotham, wrote to the Prime Minister detailing the negative impact of Brexit on businesses in the region. He did not respond, and now another prominent businessman, Richard Swart, who runs Berger Closures, which makes metal closure rings, called on Mr Johnson to respond. Richard swart Mr Swart, who is also Chairman of the Advanced Manufacturing Forum, said: “The North East is very competitive in terms of exports and the EU is a major trading partner. Its very important for us. “The Prime Minister has visited the North East quite often in the recent past. He often speaks of “leveling up”. “I think it owes it to businesses in the North East to ‘take communications to the next level’ on Brexit and the specific concerns raised by James Ramsbotham.” The NECC has called for the Brexit SME Support Fund to be expanded to allow companies to train more staff and get the right equipment to deal with new customs responsibilities. He also wants the government to act to make the training of truck drivers more attractive. The North East has historically carried out 59% of its international trade with the EU and the chamber has said it has distinguished itself as “one of, if not the only, net exporting region of Britain”. At the time of writing, Mr Ramsbotham said: “Exports are vital to the national economy. “They are our national income. Damaging the capacity of the businesses that create wealth for our nation will make this country much poorer. “Doing so as we strive to recover from the pandemic, with all of its resulting debt, will weigh on this nation for decades. “We encourage the Prime Minister to give this issue his most urgent and personal attention. ” James ramsbotham But a fortnight later, Mr. Ramsbotham had no response. He told the Guardian newspaper: “The real problem is the complete lack of strategic planning. “From our point of view, there was none. ” Labor MP for North Durham Kevan Jones said the effects of Brexit were “worrying” and “an unwelcome burden in addition to the effects of the pandemic”. He said: “Much of the additional bureaucracy and disruption to European trade was a predictable result of the government’s decision for the UK to leave the European single market. “The government must now be honest about the continued importance of European trade for regions such as the North East and define what it is going to do to help businesses. “Without action, businesses and jobs will be at risk. ” Easington MP Grahame Morris said Mr Johnson was breaking his promises. He said: ‘Boris Johnson has promised a ready-made deal to bring Brexit to fruition, but so far it is businesses in the North East that are paying the price for his failure to establish effective trade deals. with Europe. “Time and time again, the Prime Minister makes big promises but fails to keep. “The Prime Minister promises a New Global Britain, but instead we have struggling business, empty supermarket shelves and a lack of investment. “Our problem is not Brexit, the problem is Boris Johnson, who is detached from the real life of people who are struggling to make ends meet.” The three Tory County Durham MPs have been contacted for comment. A government spokesperson said the letter had been received and an official response would be released “in due course”. The spokesperson said: “We have always been clear that being outside the Single Market and the Customs Union will lead to change and that businesses will have to adapt to new processes. “That’s why we make sure that companies get the support they need to trade effectively with Europe and to seize new opportunities as we close trade deals around the world. “In addition to operating export hotlines, hosting webinars with experts, and providing business support through our network of 300 international trade advisers, we have delayed the introduction of controls full imports to give businesses more time to prepare. “Although the global pandemic continues to affect trade and reduce demand, ONS statistics show that merchandise exports to the EU increased by 8% in May.”

