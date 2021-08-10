Pakistan a democracy only in name: Hamid Mir – Pakistan





LONDON: Hamid Mir, presenter and host of the prime-time show Capital Talk on Geo, in a broad interview with the BBC World Service, criticized the narrowing of the space for press freedom and the growing climate of fear for journalists in Pakistan.

Hamid Mir spoke from Islamabad with Stephen Sackur, host of the BBC’s HardTalk program.

There is democracy in Pakistan but there is no democracy. There is a constitution in Pakistan but there is no constitution. And I’m a living example of censorship in Pakistan, Mir told Sackur, who asked if the Pakistani state wanted to silence independent journalism.

Sackur introduced his guest as a high profile journalist who faced a series of threats and attacks. In the 90s, Mir was kidnapped and interrogated, and then survived two assassination attempts. Sackur told listeners that since June 2021, Mirs’ show and column for Jang Group have been banned by his employers after giving a speech about bullying and attacks on journalists.

It [Mir] claims that dark forces operating beyond public view wield tremendous power in Pakistan and seek to control the media, Sackur said.

Anchor opens up about press freedoms and censorship in BBC interview

Sackur urged Mir to name names and asked who are these forces that silence reporters, but Mir was hesitant to give names. Instead, he has said in the past that he named the head of an intelligence agency as allegedly plotting to attack him, but this individual has not appeared before a high-level commission investigating the matter. ‘attack.

When asked by Sackur if intelligence agencies were behind the attack on journalists, including Asad Toor who was attacked at his home in the capital by masked men, Mir said: These are documented facts and the agencies State and intelligence agencies have been blamed time and time again. for having organized attacks or kidnapped journalists.

Sackur then drew attention to the six sedition cases filed against Mir, reminding him that if found guilty, he could serve life in prison. To this, Mir said: I am ready to face life imprisonment because if they convict me, at least the whole world will know what is happening in Pakistan. The whole world is already aware of what is going on because I am the living example of censorship in Pakistan. Everyone knows what happened to Hamid Mir and why he is banned and everyone knows the names of the people I did not mention.

Mir added that journalists want the rule of law to be established in Pakistan. If a reporter asks questions, don’t try to silence their voice.

Sackur asked Mir why, on the one hand, he seemed absolutely sure who was responsible for the attacks on journalists, but on the other hand, in his Washington Post article, he said he did not name no one.

Mir said he was not backing down and that the article referred to a case filed against him in Gujranwala, which claimed he had attempted to slander senior generals.

So I clarified that I had never mentioned a name … I thought maybe my tone was very harsh and maybe some people were trying to make it look like I was blaming the whole institution , so I clarified my position that I do not blame the whole establishment. I only spoke of some people who try to silence the voice of the media.

When Sackur asked Mir if he was disappointed with his employers for not supporting him, Mir replied: Yes, I am certainly disappointed but I can understand the circumstances.

Sackur asked Mir if he thought Prime Minister Imran Khan personally wanted him to be taken off the airwaves and put on trial. Mir said: Imran Khan is not directly responsible for banning me. I don’t think he wants me off the air anymore. But like the former prime ministers, he is not a very powerful prime minister, he is helpless and he cannot help me.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 August 2021

