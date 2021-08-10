Xi calls for international vaccine cooperation __ (cctv.com)





BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the fair and reasonable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as they are essential in the fight against the still raging pandemic in the world. Xi has led China to take responsibility as a great country and promote global vaccine cooperation. China has donated vaccines to over 100 countries and exported vaccines to over 60 countries, totaling over 770 million doses, ranking first in the world. Xi has on various bilateral and multilateral occasions called for closer international cooperation on vaccines. Here are some highlights of his remarks in this regard. May 18, 2020 At the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly via video link, Xi said that “the development and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in China, when available, will become a good thing. global audience “. “This will be China’s contribution to ensure accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries,” he added. November 21, 2020 Addressing the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Riyadh via video link, Xi said China supports and actively participates in international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines, has joined the COVAX facility and stands ready to intensify cooperation with other countries on research and development, production and distribution of vaccines. “We will honor our commitment to provide assistance and support to other developing countries, and we will work to make vaccines an accessible and affordable global public good for people around the world,” he said. May 21, 2021 In a speech at the World Health Summit via video in Beijing, Xi said, “A year ago, I proposed that vaccines become a global public good. Today, the problem of uneven vaccination has become more acute. “It is imperative for us to reject vaccine nationalism and find solutions to the problems of vaccine production and distribution capacity, in order to make vaccines more accessible and affordable in developing countries,” he added. . July 16, 2021 Addressing the informal retreat of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation economic leaders by video link in Beijing, Xi said that to overcome challenges in its own mass vaccination program, China has provided more than 500 million doses. vaccines to other developing countries, and provide an additional US $ 3 billion in international assistance over the next three years to support the COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries. August 5, 2021 In a written message to the first meeting of the International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation, Xi said China will strive to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world throughout this year. and donate US $ 100 million to COVAX, the global COVID-19 vaccine equity program, for vaccine distribution to developing countries. “We are ready to work with the international community to promote international cooperation in vaccines and build a community of destiny for humanity,” he said.

