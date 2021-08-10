Senator Marsha Blackburn says many non-Republican voters tell her they ‘miss’ Trump’s policies





Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn said Monday that many non-Republican voters told her they were “missing” the policies of former President Trump.

The Republican MP made the comment during an appearance Monday on Fox Business’s Kudlow. Much of the segment centered around a discussion of Trump’s border wall.

Blackburn explained to host Larry Kudlow his ideas on how to fund the wall, adding that “many have told me, ‘I’m not a Republican, but I miss President Donald Trump’s politics. “”

Although Trump campaigned for president in 2015 claiming he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it, Mexican leaders never accepted that promise.

Blackburn lamented Trump’s loss in a national leadership role as she discussed his dissatisfaction with the bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill, which appears to be on the verge of passage after nearly 70 senators voted to move it forward on Sunday.

Senator Marsha Blackburn claimed on Monday that many non-Republican voters told her they “miss” the policies of former President Trump. Here, Blackburn appears on the Senate floor on June 17, 2021, in Washington, DC. Joshua Roberts / Getty

The congresswoman tried to raise money in the bill for more construction on the border wall, but was blocked by Senate Democrats.

“You know, they’re not interested,” Blackburn said. “Democrats are not interested in improving the bill. I had an amendment that would have called for taking $ 1 billion from Amtrak’s slush fund and using it to build the southern border wall, but I see they are not interested in tackling the problem needed. “

While the $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill is intended to fund major projects, President Joe Biden and the other bipartisan architects of the bill have focused the budget on building things like roads and roads. bridges, rather than walls.

Newsweek reached out to Blackburn’s office for comment, but did not get a response in time for publication.

Blackburn has been embroiled in controversy amid accusations of xenophobia and racism for the past two years.

During her first campaign to become a senator in Tennessee, her team ran ads falsely claiming that incumbent Phil Bredesen “lured illegal immigrants to Tennessee” by offering them driver’s licenses against “the ban. of Trump’s immigration law “.

In 2020, she called China a “new axis of evil” and blamed the Chinese people for the pandemic. She also pushed to deny student visas to Chinese academics. And in December, Blackburn faced a backlash after tweeting, “China has a 5,000-year history of cheating and theft. Some things will never change …”

Chen Weihua, head of the Chinese state media bureau and columnist for the China Daily, replied, “He is the most racist and ignorant US senator I have ever seen.

