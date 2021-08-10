PM Modi has not yet replied to my letter on the caste census: Bihar CM | Patna News





CM Nitish Kumar at janata darbar in Patna on Monday PATNA: Reiterating his request for a caste-based census in the country, Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yet to respond to his letter on the matter. The letter I wrote was received by PMO on August 4th. The answer, however, is yet to come, Nitish told media here.

Nitish had previously written to the prime minister to seek his appointment so that a Bihar delegation made up of MPs from all parties could meet with him to discuss the issue of the caste-based census.

We strongly wish that the enumeration be carried out by caste during the enumeration. Once the caste-based census is taken, data on a particular caste will be available. The benefits of development programs will then be made available to all. The caste-based census is in the interest of all castes and social groups, Nitish said.

He added that the demand for a caste census was motivated by social concerns, not political ones. It now depends on the Center. This issue is currently being discussed in many other states, the CM said.

The Centre’s proposal to hold a caste census only for SCs and STs sparked protests in various states, including politically sensitive Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The Center had informed parliament last month that a count of scheduled castes and tribes was being proposed. In Bihar, the ruling JD (U) and the opposition RJD are on the same wavelength on the issue.

When asked if the government of Bihar would organize a caste-based census itself in the absence of a positive response from the prime minister, Nitish said: For this we will hold talks with all political parties and other stakeholders. The census is carried out for the whole country at the same time. Previously, the government of Karnataka had already organized a separate caste census. It would be better if the caste census was organized by the Center throughout the country. If a separate caste census is required in Bihar, we will hold discussions with all stakeholders. But I did not say anything about the holding of a separate caste census in Bihar. Our request is that the caste census take place all over the country.

Nitish said the last caste census in the country took place in 1931. It should be held at least once more so that people can know the exact population of different castes. It is in everyone’s interest. It is necessary for the development of all social groups, Nitish said.

No factionalism in JD (U): Nitish

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that there was no factionalism in the ruling JD (U). There is no dispute over the elevation of Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh as party chairman, Nitish said.

Responding to the poster controversy within the party, he said: “Some people have a hobby of getting something published somewhere, but these people are not properly informed about how parties work. In December, I said that I wanted to hand over responsibility for the party to RCP Singh. Everyone had welcomed him. The RCP then started working as party chairman. When the RCP became Union Minister, he said it would be better if Lalan took over the party presidency. Lalan is a very old man. He has been with the party since the days of the Samata Party, Nitish said. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

