



Cumbrian politicians have responded to the Prime Minister’s reaction to the landmark UN IPCC report that was released yesterday.

Responding to the report’s findings, compiled by a UN group that reviewed more than 14,000 scientific papers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that coal must be made in history to limit global warming, describing the findings on climate change as “sobering”.

Mr Johnson said there was a need to move towards clean energy sources after the landmark study stressed that it was “unequivocal” that human activity was responsible for global warming. The Prime Minister’s comments are particularly relevant given the ongoing plans for a coal mine in western Cumbria. If approved, the £ 165million Woodhouse Colliery will be the UK’s first deep mine in 30 years and will extract coking coal for the seabed steel industry off St Bees, with a plant from treatment at Kells in Whitehaven. Copeland Mayor Mike Starkie defended the project, led by West Cumbria Mining, insisting: “From the end of 2023 we will no longer use coal for electricity at all. “What the report demonstrates is the need to accelerate the development of clean and green technologies. All of these technologies – whether nuclear, wind, wave or solar – require large quantities of steel. “Currently, the only viable way to produce steel is coking coal. By extracting this here in the UK, we would reduce the carbon footprint of its importation from around the world. ” Some West Cumbrian politicians have argued that the 500 jobs the project would secure for the region are too good to ignore. Mr Starkie acknowledged: “It would boost employment prospects across Cumbria directly and indirectly through the supply chain. We would welcome green jobs and any development in that regard as well. St Bees adviser Jeffrey Hailes added: “My main concern would be moving materials across the world would cost time, energy and money. It’s a difficult balance, I want to help people in this field find a job. But Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, called on the government to scrap Woodhouse’s plans, saying: “The UN report on climate change must serve as a wake-up call for this government and the governments of the world entire act now. ” The former Lib Dem chief added: “The prime minister said today that he wants to ‘put coal back into history’. Well, he can start by finally canceling plans for a new deep coal mine in Cumbria and instead invest in renewable green jobs for the people of our county. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsandstar.co.uk/news/19501716.coal-mine-plans-split-cumbria-politicians-boris-johnson-comments/

