Firdous Awan is cold in the eyes of Prime Minister Imran Khan: sources





Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan claims to have had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in a cordial atmosphere. Sources reported, however, that what she received from the PM was nothing more than a conversation as he made his way to a helicopter. Dr Awan says she visited Governor House after receiving a message from the PM House Protocol Officer.

LAHORE: PTI chief and former CM’s special assistant on information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, made a full attempt on Monday to have a formal meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan but did not get one. occasion, according to sources.

Sources said that Awan continued to wait for the prime minister in the waiting room of the Governor’s House in the Punjab to speak formally with the prime minister. But when the prime minister came out of the room and Awan tried to meet him, security personnel arrested her, the sources said.

Awan managed to get a chance to chat on foot with Prime Minister Imran Khan as he made his way to a helicopter to leave the governor’s house. The prime minister heard her while walking, the sources said.

“What happened to me in the Punjab?” Awan complained to the prime minister, sources said. “You must know better, I had already sent you with great difficulty,” was the prime minister’s response, according to sources.

But Awan had another story to tell.

Speaking to the media, Awan dismissed reports that she had been snubbed. Instead, she said the meeting with the Prime Minister took place in a pleasant atmosphere at Governor House.

“Certain malicious elements fail to digest my meeting with the Prime Minister,” she said. “Therefore, they are spreading false and baseless propaganda.”

Dr Awan said she had received a formal message from the Prime Minister’s Office for the meeting. “People should keep in mind that no one can meet the Prime Minister without an appointment,” she stressed. “Only after receiving a protocol call from the PM [officer] that I have met him. “

“These malicious people will only get disappointment,” she repeated and called on people who pitch baseless information to make sense of what they are saying.

Earlier on Monday, the former CM adviser visited the premises of the Punjabi Assembly to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PTI MP Ahsan Saleem Baryar, who won the PP-38 by-elections Sialkot. But she was banned from entering the ceremony.

The service staff showed him a guest list but his name was not on it. She later spoke to the media with Ahsan Saleem Baryar outside the assembly and said she was refused entry because she was late for the ceremony.

In a strange turn of events in Punjab politics last week, Dr Awan tendered his resignation from the post of adviser. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar accepted his resignation on Friday, according to a notification issued by the CM Office, Punjab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/364434-firdous-awan-snubbed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

