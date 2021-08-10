Politics
In message to China, Prime Minister Modi calls for rules-based resolution of maritime disputes
In a signal to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the settlement of the maritime border between India and Bangladesh, told members of the United Nations Security Council on Monday that maritime disputes should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law.
Addressing members of the UNSC as chairman of the board for the month of August, Modi also made a veiled reference to China’s Belt and Road initiative, saying that by creating structures for maritime connectivity, countries should maintain the financial sustainability and absorptive capacity of host countries a clear reference to Beijing’s debt trap diplomacy in recent years.
A presidential statement was adopted at the end of the first stand-alone discussion on maritime safety which underscored the rule of international law The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS is the legal framework applicable to activities in the oceans, including the fight against illicit activities at sea.
Sources said the process was not smooth, with one P-5 country (China) holding on to UNCLOS-related language to the end.
India’s negotiators were able to find a language acceptable to all, without abandoning the reference to UNCLOS, other P-5 countries insisted on keeping it.
The final declaration read: The Security Council reaffirms that international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 10 December 1982 (UNCLOS), defines the legal framework applicable to activities in oceans, including the fight against illegal activities at sea.
In his remarks, Modi said: Maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law. This is extremely important for promoting mutual trust and ensuring world peace and stability.
We must promote responsible maritime connectivity. It is understood that the creation of a structure is necessary to boost maritime trade. However, in such infrastructure projects it is important to pay attention to the fiscal sustainability and absorptive capacity of the host countries. For this we need to develop appropriate global norms and standards, he said.
The session on Strengthening maritime security: an argument in favor of international cooperation, chaired by Modi, brought together Russian President Vladimir Poutine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace and Permanent Assistant to China. Representative to the UN, Dai Bing, among others.
In their statements, the United States and France have mentioned the South China Sea. China objected to the reference, the UK referred to the Indo-Pacific, and Russia was careful not to mention them.
Without mentioning China, US Secretary of State Blinken has denounced dangerous encounters and illegal maritime claims in the South China Sea and expressed concern about actions that intimidate and intimidate other countries.
We have seen dangerous encounters between ships at sea and provocative actions to advance illegal maritime claims. The United States has made clear its concerns about actions that intimidate and intimidate other states, legally accessing their maritime resources. And we and other countries, including South China Sea claimants, have protested such behavior and illegal maritime claims in the South China Sea, Blinken said.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also pointed out the situation in the South China Sea and said that disputes should be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, diplomatic and legal processes, and guarantee freedom, security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight, without resorting to acts that would complicate a situation or create tensions in the region.
Addressing India, which convened the session, Chinas Dai, who spoke towards the end of the session, said: Wed. The United States just mentioned the South China Sea issue, and China strongly opposes this act. “
Referring to the United States and India, Dai said: A few countries are pursuing exclusive regional strategies in the Asia-Pacific region and attempting to create and intensify maritime conflicts, undermine sovereignty and security interests. countries and undermine regional peace and stability. This runs counter to the aspirations of most countries in the region to seek peace, cooperation and development.
French Minister Le Drian said: We would like to remain extremely attentive to all these surge situations in the South China Seas. France is working in different regional fora to help its partners strengthen their capacity to ensure the control and security of maritime bases, he said.
UK Defense Secretary Wallace said UNCLOS applies to all oceans and seas. It is not a la carte option for some states to choose as they wish. Like India, the UK has a vision for a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific, he said, in a signal to Beijing.
Putin, however, did not mention the South China Sea or the Indo-Pacific, and expressed a very nuanced position. Russia promotes strict respect for the key norms and principles of international law enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and the settlement of disputes through dialogue. I hope that the participants in our deliberations will agree with my assertion that the principles of the United Nations must be observed in the peaceful and responsible use of maritime spaces, he said, aiming at the Indo strategy. peaceful United States.
