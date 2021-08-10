The countries that produce the most CO2 emissions





An aerial view shows a coal-fired power station on the outskirts of Zhengzhou, China. (Reuters) Humans are unequivocally the engine of global warming as countries emit increasing amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere, a UN report warned. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment released on Monday painted a grim picture of the impact humans have through activities such as burning fossil fuels. The report says that over the next two decades the world will reach or exceed temperature increases of 1.5 ° C – a limit countries have pledged to try to maintain in order to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. . One of the report’s lead authors, Dr Tamsin Edwards of Kings College London, said: Unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, the The 1.5 ° C target will be out of reach. Read: We are a long way from end of COVID pandemic, top scientist warns Governments now face even greater pressure to step up their emissions reduction efforts ahead of the COP26 international climate talks in Glasgow in November. Which countries produce the most CO2 emissions? China produces by far the highest amount of CO2 emissions compared to any other country in the world, according to figures from the Global Carbon Project, compiled by Our world in data. Watch: The historic IPCC report on climate change is “Code Red” Almost a third of the 36.44 billion tonnes of CO2 emitted globally came from China in 2019 – the most recent year for which full data is available. China’s emissions fell from 3.34 billion tonnes in 2000 to 10.17 billion in 2019. Besides China, the top five emitters of CO2 over the past 20 years also include Japan, India and Russia. (the Global Carbon Project, compiled by Our World in Data) In September 2020, President Xi Jinping announced that China to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. A study published in Science found that the 1.5C mark would require a dramatic reduction in China’s fossil fuel consumption. But he also found that China’s commitment is largely in line with the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C. The story continues How have emissions changed over the past 100 years? Global emissions fell from 1.95 billion tonnes in 1900 to 36.44 billion tonnes in 2019. (the Global Carbon Project, compiled by Our World in Data) The countries that emit the most CO2 in the world have also changed dramatically during the 20th century. The United States was the largest emitter in 1900, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland. But by the 1950s that had changed as Russia’s emissions began to rise, knocking Poland out of the five worst emitters. (the Global Carbon Project, compiled by Our World in Data) (the Global Carbon Project, compiled by Our World in Data) (the Global Carbon Project, compiled by Our World in Data) In 2000, China, India and Japan became the largest emitters alongside the United States and Russia. By 2019, China had overtaken the United States as the world’s largest emitter of CO2 as its economy boomed. Watch: Lead author of IPPC report says 1.5C target should be exceeded

