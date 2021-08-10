P3S observers present the value Jokowi is closer to Golkar than PDI-P, this is the reason





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Reza Deni TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Executive Director of Political and Public Policy Studies (P3S) Jerry Massie assessed that the words of PDI-P General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri regarding disaster management, including the pandemic, should be directly under the command of President Jokowi, showing that Jokowi is not close to the PDI-P. Jerry actually saw Jokowi closer to the Golkar party than the PDIP. “Because all questions relating to the management of Covid-19 have been entrusted to Luhut Binsar Panjaitan and the coordinating minister of economy Airlangga Hartarto,” Jerry said when contacted on Tuesday (8/10/2021 ). Jerry suspected that the rift between him and the PDIP could occur in the political climate. Read also : Luhut praises President Jokowi: directions and quick decisions few imagine “Jokowi now also has a mass base. Apart from the Soekarno breed, it will be interesting to have the name Ganjar Pranowo. Meanwhile, Mega has made it known that he will not be supporting Ganjar,” he said. he declares. However, Jerry also said that Jokowi also owed Megawati as it is undeniable that Ir Soekarno’s daughter had a big role in bringing Jokowi’s actions to fruition in the election. “Jokowi must not betray the PDIP, which has made him number one for Indonesia,” he concluded. Read also : Support for the PPKM extension, Krisdayanti: There is no denying that PPKM is suppressing the number of spreads of Covid-19 Earlier, PDIP General President Megawati Soekarnooutri claimed that she had asked President Joko Widodo to step down and take command of disaster management in Indonesia. “I told the president, you are the head of state, the president of the republic of indonesia, who has to be blunt because this issue is extraordinary,” Megawati said during the quake mitigation training earthquake and tsunami which was organized virtually by the PDIP DPP. , Wednesday (4/8/2021). ).

