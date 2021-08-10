Why the United States should take a tough stand with India

Paraphrasing Edmund Burke: All it takes for evil to succeed is for the right people to do nothing. The human rights violations currently being perpetrated against the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government can be stopped if the United States takes a firm stand against the aggression of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

The two European Union and the The United Nations recently published reports documenting human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in an attempt to pressure Modi to cease and desist from his aggression in Jammu Kashmir. On three occasions since August 2019, the UN Security Council (UNSC) has held discussions on the IIOJK, refuting false claims that it is an internal Indian matter.

Instead of standing firm against human rights abuses, the United States appears to be trying to appease Modi and gain more allegiance in an effort to curb China’s growing influence In the region.

The initial problem was created when Britain ended colonial rule in 1947. The application of geography, ethnic and religious logic would have resulted in the cession of the Jammu-Kashmir region to Pakistan.

Trying to stamp a wrong and honor the locals, 370 was placed in the original Indian Constitution to guarantee the semi-autonomous rule of Kashmir. The intention was for India to retain control over foreign and defense policy matters. Legislative, judicial and emergency powers belonged to local citizens under the special status of the state.

In August 2019, Modi revoked the rule of law, declaring the region Union Territory entirely under the control of the central government. This action was the start of a siege. Before the end of the year, the Indian government citizen status withdrawn of the Muslim population of the regions. Government construction of concentration camps began immediately.

Consolidate the Muslim population, in what many see as concentration camps, without adequate food and water, ensures devastation. Refusal of COVID-19 treatment and vaccines practically assures annihilation.

Meanwhile, Indian citizens are moved In the region. Under Jammu and Kashmir’s Rules on Granting Certificates of Residence (Procedures), 2020 millions of certificates were issued to Indian citizens. The land, property, religion, culture and life of the citizens of the IIOJK are dying out. It was India that brought the matter to the UNSC to organize a plebiscite. If a public forum is allowed on whether IIOJK should stay in India or be transferred to Pakistan, Modi wants to make sure he has the voices to back his will.

Modi claims he is exercising the Public Safety Act to prevent unrest. In truth, his unwarranted aggression against Muslim citizens is fueling the flames of discontent. Political leaders have been arrested. India’s emphasis on detaining moderate Kashmiri rulers is for the sole purpose of isolating and appeasing the population.

Pushed beyond the limits of reason and isolated from their moderate rulers, the the citizens of the IIOJK rose up demonstrate against oppression and genocide. The result was a brutal crackdown by the military forces that Modi stationed in the area.

Many inhabitants Was killed. To date, more 3,700 Kashmiris were injured, many by the buckshot pellets that can tear the eyes and flesh from a dozen body parts in one blow. At least 15,000 citizens were subjected to arbitrary arrests. During their detention, hundreds have would have been tortured.

It is recognized that achieving long term stability on the Indian subcontinent is very critical. Kashmir’s borders include Pakistan, India, and China. All three are nuclear powers and have strained relations with each other. It must also be recognized that 30 years before World War I, Bismarck viewed the Balkans as such a volatile region that a spark could spark a war that would consume the entire world. Today, the Jammu-Kashmir region holds the same volatility for Asia and the world.

This, added to the escalating cross-border tensions with Pakistan, are nothing short of intentional sparks. Refuse to accept Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans two steps towards peace, Modi is determined to start a conflict. Modi is causing unrest will likely serve as a justification for further military action.

When it comes to Modi’s actions, the United States has not looked at the past, observed the present, and predicted the future. Today, it is the citizens of the IIOJK who are paying the price for these failures.

Col. Wes Martin (retired) served as the senior counterterrorism officer for all coalition forces in Iraq. It also has served in law enforcement and detention operations positions, both as a military officer and as a civilian in North America, Europe and Asia. His studies of genocide and massacres include the Rwandan Civil War, the Japanese atrocities in China and Korea from 1905 to 1945, the German Holocaust, the Iranian government murdering its own citizens, the Iraqi government atrocities during and after reign. of the Baath Party and the American military atrocities in Sand Creek. , Washita and Ludlow. This includes research and field surveys. He has testified before US House and Senate subcommittees as well as the parliaments of the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union.. Martin is also a member of the board of directors of the International in Search of Justice committee.