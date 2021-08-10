Rachland Nashidik uploads review image to Jokowi because ‘SBY painting’ has been attacked





Jakarta – Downloads of elite Democratic Party (PD) Twitter accounts, Rachland Nashidik, is widely discussed in cyberspace because it is considered insulting towards President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the symbol of the State. Rachland Nashidik explained that his tweet was crowded because it was considered insulting. Rachland’s tweet was uploaded to his old Twitter account @RachlandNashidik which had been hacked. Rachland’s upload, viewed by internet users as insulting, featured a photo of Jokowi side by side with the lyrics to the song “Indonesia Raya”. “In short, this is actually my response to the buzzer attack on Pak SBY, Pak SBY is paint, so paint is not politics, but to be attacked and remember I have someone who said why not paint Hambalang, that’s right, what’s his business with Pak SBY, all the writers were jailed, “Rachland told reporters on Tuesday (10/8 / 2021). “So there is a kind of fear, the larger context is that Democrats shouldn’t let their eligibility increase, because they’re actually raising them up, so maybe they’re scared, so everything is attacked including the paintings, which are not political at all, “he continued. According to Rachland, the photo containing Jokowi’s face is more interesting in responding to SBY’s attack. Rachland said the photo containing Jokowi was not taken by him. “I wasn’t the one who did it, but I said it was more interesting so this is what was then used to attack me, you say I drew it, insulted the national symbol, whatever, all kinds of things, “he said. According to Rachland, the photo is his interpretation of criticizing Jokowi, not insulting a person or even a national symbol. In addition, according to Rachland, the photo has been circulating on social networks since last year. “Note, the image has been circulating since August of last year in the social media world and no one has attacked it, let alone said that it is insulting the national symbol. Because there is nothing to say insulting of the image, the image in my interpretation, there is a criticism of “Pak Jokowi’s policies which are considered not to be in conformity with the spirit or the objectives of the Greater Indonesia, that is all “, did he declare. After uploading a photo of Jokowi, Rachland said there had been cyber attacks against him and the Democratic Party. In addition, some time later, his old Twitter account was hacked. Read more on the next page:

