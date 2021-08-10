Imran is helpless, there is no democracy in Pakistan: journalist Hamid Mir





The continued role of the military in the governance of Pakistan has again come under international scrutiny after a senior journalist told the BBC that there was a climate of growing fear for journalists in the country.

Hamid Mir, considered one of Pakistan’s best-known journalists for decades, made the allegation in an interview on BBC HardTalk, which aired on Monday.

Mir was taken off the airwaves on May 30 for giving a speech deemed critical of the military. Mir made the speech during a protest organized by journalists to criticize an attack on YouTuber and journalist Asad Ali Toor. Mir apologized in June for the comments, saying he had no intention of defaming the Pakistani military.

Mir told reporter Stephen Sackur on BBC HardTalk: “There is democracy in Pakistan, but there is no democracy. There is a constitution in Pakistan, but there is no constitution. And I am a living example of censorship in Pakistan, ”Dawn reported.

Although Mir did not quote any figures for trying to “silence journalists,” he suggested that intelligence agencies and state actors were involved in attacks on journalists. Mir was quoted by Dawn as saying, “… state agencies and intelligence agencies have repeatedly been blamed for organizing attacks or kidnapping journalists.

Mir was suspicious that six sedition cases had been filed against him. “I am ready to face life in prison because if they convict me at least the whole world will know what is going on in Pakistan. The whole world is already aware of what is going on because I am an example. living in censorship in Pakistan. Everyone knows what happened to Hamid Mir and why he is banned and everyone knows the names of people I didn’t mention, “he told Dawn.

Mir appeared sympathetic to Prime Minister Imran Khan, noting: “Imran Khan is not directly responsible for banning me. I don’t think he wants me off the air anymore. But like the former prime ministers, he is not a very powerful prime minister. he is helpless and he cannot help me.

Mir recalled that he was banned from writing by the government of dictator general Pervez Musharraf in 2007, Imran had supported him and was the “biggest supporter of media freedom in Pakistan”. Mir alleged that Imran was unhappy when he began to criticize his government.

Mir added that he was concerned for his personal safety and revealed that his wife and daughter had already left Pakistan.

