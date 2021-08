Boris Johnson under fire for over 100,000 spending on works by Northern Irish artists

Boris Johnson has come under criticism after it emerged nearly 100,000 had been spent on two works by Northern Irish artists to be displayed on the walls of 10 Downing Street. he Governments Art Collection fund accounts show that $ 70,200 was spent on a painting by Belfast artist Cathy Wilkes, the Daily Mirror reported. Another 18,775 was spent on a body of work by photographer and installation artist Willie Doherty of Londonderry. The works were funded by the government art collection fund, which is largely made up of donor contributions, but supplemented by taxpayer money. The spending drew criticism from opposition MPs, who called the work unnecessary luxury as the government faces tough decisions to cut spending and raise taxes. Labor MP Neil Coyle tweeted: As his government cuts universal credit and freezes the salaries of nurses and frontline police officers, Johnson has found more money for treatment. Still. He couldn’t be more disconnected. South Shields Labor MP Emma Lewell-Buck told the Mirror: This Prime Minister’s selfishness is maddening. When the shelves are empty at my local food banks, businesses are on the wall, the public sector and key workers have suffered freezes and pay cuts, his priority is himself again. A government spokeswoman defended the spending, saying: The government art collection helps promote creativity in British art and culture by showing its works in the UK and around the world. It acquires new works after consulting and gaining the approval of a group of independent experts, and the majority of funding for acquisitions comes from philanthropic sources, not taxpayer dollars. The government art collection is committed to public engagement and lends widely to public exhibitions and collaborates with national public events and through its digital platforms. It is understood that both works were purchased to mark the centenary of the founding of Northern Ireland. Former Culture Secretary Ed Vaizey, now a Curator Peer, also backed the buyouts, saying: The government art collection has supported British artists for 120 years, a unique cultural asset for our country. He added: (Boris Johnson) would have had no involvement in the acquisition, which would have come from the existing budget. Download the Belfast Telegraph app Get quick and easy access to the latest news, sports, business and opinion from Northern Ireland with the Belfast Telegraph app.









