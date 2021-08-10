Man pleads guilty to threatening to hang MP Greg Stanton





A man from New Hampshire told Stanton and several other officials he would hang them for not supporting Donald Trump.

PHOENIX A man from New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Arizona Representative Greg Stanton for not supporting former President Donald Trump.

Ryder Winegar, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 6 to six counts of damaging threats to members of Congress and one count of transmitting threatening communications.

According to federal prosecutors, Winegar called the offices of six congressional officials – including Stanton – last December and warned them to “line up behind Donald Trump” or they would suffer fatal consequences.

In some of the voicemail messages Winegar left, he identified himself by name and entered his personal phone number.

I had advice for you, “Winegar reportedly said in a post.” Here is the advice, Donald Trump is your president. If you didn’t follow him, I was going to hang you until you died.

Winegar made threats as the Trump administration challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Stanton, a Democrat representing the Mesa and Tempe regions, has long been critical of the former president and has never shied away from publicly condemning Trump.

He was one of the first Arizona Democrats to call for Trump’s impeachment after the former president was accused of inciting a crowd to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

“Donald Trump is the first president in the history of this Republic to incite a violent insurgency against our own government against our own people,” Stanton said shortly after the insurgency. “This is a shocking betrayal of his oath and our American values.”

Winegar was arrested in Boston on January 11 following an investigation by the FBI and the United States Capitol Police Department.

On Monday, Stanton thanked law enforcement for apprehending Winegar and for building a strong legal case around him.

Every day we remember the important work law enforcement does behind the scenes to keep our country safe, Stanton said in a press release.

Winegar is expected to be sentenced in federal court on December 1, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.12news.com/article/news/man-pleads-guilty-to-threatening-to-kill-arizona-rep-greg-stanton/75-c8e3f1ad-e594-4739-9d3a-f3eb2e1c9377 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos