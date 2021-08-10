Three years later – Journal





At any diet marks three years, it is necessary to review its balance sheet. With the PTI, it is also the examination of a questionable political system designed by autocratic forces that denies global political wisdom, that political legitimacy and, therefore, stability based on fair polls is the key to achieving success. national progress, even more in the multiethnic. States. But a strong force and many among our yuppie middle class believe that politically dubious systems do better for us.

Thus, comparing the era of PTI with the last PPP and PML-N eras which had more legitimacy makes it possible to test the validity of the two wisdoms. I call them legitimate and PTI less based on EU election reports, the foreign neutral referee (an idea given by Imran Khan to cricket). The 2002 and 2018 reports carry serious charges of establishment rigging, the 2008 report less and this also in favor of PML-Q and the 2013 report not at all. The 2018 accusations were echoed by credible national media and civil society sources. But they were never formally investigated, unlike the PTI’s frivolous accusations in 2013. Who could investigate them when our most important national institutions were accused?

The results of a regime are found in the economic, political, social, security and external fields. Their quality depends on actions in five governance tasks: legislation, policy, institutional reform, projects and service delivery. Only an important work in the first three gives big changes but its fruits reach the masses mainly through the last two. If this is done without the first three, both give poor results. Oddly enough, given its mantra of change, governments’ work on the three key tasks is the weakest. Despite the passage of more laws, transformative laws like devolution of PPPs or PML-Ns Fata merger laws (although both also lack super majorities), or major economic policies like this one, remain to be seen. of PML-Ns CPEC.

He initially followed the IMF’s austerity menu without serious reforms that stifled growth. In its last two years close to the polls, it pursues growth but on the basis of large budget deficits and growing external deficits which, at best, can yield short-term growth, while the CPEC is still floundering. Policies in other important areas also show a state of drift. Institutional reforms of the police, courts, taxes, bureaucracy and state enterprises are pending. Frequent political transfers have harmed institutions. Thus, requests for change are mainly observed in projects and services, i.e. the 10 billion tree tsunami, Sehat cards and the new BISP / Ehsaas programs. Although they have potential, many of them have not yet been tested and without major changes to the first three governance tasks, they will not give optimal results.

The policies in the big fields show a state of drift.

Weak action performed less well in all five areas. The natural insecurity of a controversial tenure regime has caused more political instability and deadlock than before 2018 despite establishment support and crackdown on the media, civil society and the opposition. Cooperation between aisles on legislation is weaker, even on minor issues like replacement of PCE members. Many see it as the most backward-looking regime in decades, as evidenced by the bizarre comments of prime ministers on rape and purdah, the return of social legislation to the Council of Islamic Ideology, and the inclusion of religious material in the schools. secular subjects within the framework of the single national curriculum.

On the outside, ties are drifting with the main allies. Tensions are higher than in 2018 on both borders due to India’s actions in detained Kashmir, as well as the collapse of Afghanistan. We contributed to the latter. Our lukewarm response threatens our hard-earned security gains against terrorism.

The PTI claims a better economy. But the data is questionable. On around 15 key measures of GDP, fiscal and external, the PTI does better than the PPP and the PML-N of recent times only on foreign exchange reserves. Faced with such data, the government moves nimbly from demanding good results to blaming bad ones on PML-N and Covid-19. But the PPP has been more battered by Musharraf in terms of higher twin deficits, inflation and terrorism. The PPP faced higher oil prices and a global economic crisis (2008) which also hampered key global flows for developing states like trade, investment, etc. more than Covid-19.

This review therefore confirms world wisdom. Questionable political power has given more economic malaise, political instability, social setback, external setbacks and insecurity, even against the low standards of 2008-18, which remains our least worst time since 1947. Our Path since 1947 has been one step forward and two steps back, respectively under democracy and autocracy. Now another failed settlement experiment. Yet the fossilized spirits who fabricate such dubious systems have learned no lesson about their appalling inability to accomplish this task. Thus, society remains caught in the grip of autocratic forces and is unable to free itself to realize its potential.

The writer is a political economist with a doctorate from Berkeley.

[email protected]

Twitter: @ NiazMurtaza2

Posted in Dawn, le 10 August 2021

