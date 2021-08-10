Rising stars give hope to marginalized Chinese Youth League faction

BEIJING – Talented young people from the Communist Youth League of China quietly rose through the ranks of the Communist Party, paving the way for a future return of a faction that once produced top leaders but has been largely sidelined under President Xi Jinping.

The southern province of Yunnan is home to one of these newcomers. Duan Ying, head of the province’s investment promotion office, discussed one of Xi’s top economic priorities – supply chains – in a meeting with local officials and businessmen on the month. last. She called on participants to “check the state of supply chains in every sector” and “make the best companies serve as role models.”

At 38, Duan, who was appointed to the post in February, is the youngest office manager in China. She rose through the ranks in the province’s economic departments and was appointed deputy head of the Yunnan branch of the Communist Youth League in 2017.

Of nine office managers born in the 1980s, Duan is one of six from the Youth League. Many rose through the ranks of the party base or were admitted early to prestigious universities.

This list also includes Huang Wei, who once led the league branch in Shanxi Province and is now deputy secretary of the Communist Party in Linfen City, as well as head of Hongtong County, which is administered by the city. This shift to leadership deep within local government can be seen as a stepping stone to higher positions in Beijing or elsewhere.

Duan Ying, left, was recruited to head the Yunnan Province Investment Promotion Bureau in February, becoming the youngest bureau chief in China at 38. (Photo from Yunnan government affiliated social media account)

Zhou Senfeng, who became China’s youngest mayor in 2009 at age 28, now heads the Hubei branch of the league. Another rising star is Dong Yuyi, who joined Xi’s alma mater at Tsinghua University at age 16, has held senior positions in regional organizations in economically stagnant Inner Mongolia and Qinghai Province. , and now heads the Qinghai Youth League.

The examination of the posts of deputy head of office brings the total number of civil servants born in the 1980s to around 80, of whom around 60% are from the Youth League.

Among the most promising prospects is Zhou Mi, who was admitted to China University of Science and Technology at age 15 and was deputy head of the Anhui Province Youth League branch before becoming the province’s youngest mayor in 2014. Since 2020, Zhou has also served as deputy leader of Hotan’s Xinjiang Party, spearheading economic support efforts there.

The Communist Youth League is almost as old as the Communist Party itself, holding its first meeting in 1922, the year after the party was formed.

Open to party members aged 14 to 28, the group has served as a training ground for future leaders, producing figures including former President Hu Jintao, former Secretary General Hu Yaobang and the current Prime Minister. Li Keqiang.

Its former students are a political force of the Communist Party known to be particularly tight-knit. But that faction’s influence began to wane with Xi’s rise to the post of secretary general in 2012.

Li Yuanchao, then considered a prominent candidate to join the Politburo Standing Committee, was snubbed at that year’s party convention twice a decade. Zhou Qiang, seen as a potential successor to Xi, was appointed president of the Supreme People’s Court in 2013, making the chances of a future rise to a high-level position slim.

Ling Jihua, a member of the Youth League faction and former right-hand man of Hu Jintao, was trapped in Xi’s anti-corruption campaign in 2014. The following year, Xi criticized the Youth League as being disconnected, fostering a growing perception of the group. as bureaucratic and aristocratic. Youth League faction member Yang Jing, a close aide to the prime minister, was ousted from his post as state councilor in 2018.

That could come into play as party leaders set nominations ahead of the party’s fall 2022 convention, where Xi is reportedly considering a third term. Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, who is part of the Youth League faction, was seen as a potential choice to replace Li as prime minister, but is said to be relatively distant from the president.

The future of the league could be better. The group, whose base is made up of high school and university students, enjoys an increasing level of education. It had more than 80 million members at the end of 2017.

“There is no alternative organization to cultivate the party elites,” said a senior local government official. Even if Xi retains his grip on power in the years to come, Youth League alumni may be in a position to return to center stage by the 2049 centenary of the People’s Republic of China.