KP Chief Minister orders ban on construction activities in Makhnial forests – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: Noting the illegal construction activities carried out in the designated forests of the Makhnial region of the Haripur district and the purchase and sale of forest land for commercial purposes, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan , asked the authorities to immediately ban all types of construction. activities in the region.

The chief minister, who chaired a high-level meeting here on Monday, also ordered the imposition of section 144 for this purpose and its strict enforcement.

According to an official statement, officials have been urged to take strict action under section 188 of Pakistan’s code against those who violated the section.

Mr. Mahmood ordered the immediate transfer of the staff concerned for negligence in their duties.

Issues staff transfer order for negligence

Interestingly, sources said that an officer, who was indicted in three investigations, was fired, while the officials, who aided and conducted the investigations, were transferred.

Sadly, two officials, who are in 17th and 16th grades, and facilitated the investigation of the land grabbers, were apparently scapegoated and transferred, and one of the main suspects got away with it, said a manager aware of the meeting.

He said when the ministry was about to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a senior Abbottabad area official in light of three investigations in Makhnial, this could not be done because he had moved the bench. of the high courts of Abbottabad, which ordered that the status quo be maintained on the matter.

Another official said that very influential people bought land in the Makhnial forests and acted very technically so that no legal action could be taken against them.

He said the government had also involved the Survey of Pakistan in the demarcation of the forests, but the local population applied to the court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently took note of illegal construction activities in the Makhnial area which prompted the provincial government to take action against the invaders, he said, adding that a huge concrete structure had been erected in the region.

The Makhnial Forestry Branch remained a central official function hub for the Billion Tree Tsunami, the flagship reforestation project of Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other international dignitaries had visited Makhnial for plantation activities, but land encroachment in the designated forests of Guzara went unnoticed.

The provincial government had formed a committee made up of senior forestry department officers in 2020 to investigate the conversion of huge tracts of endangered forests in the Makhnial Guzara forests adjacent to the hills of Islamabads Margalla by real estate developers and builders.

The investigation committee blamed senior forestry officials for allegedly helping property developers illegally fell trees and encroach on designated forests.

Encroachment in Makhnial forests was determined using the geographic information system and field visits.

Official documents had revealed that real estate developers had illegally occupied around 15.75 hectares (38.92 acres) of forest area, in addition to the illegal logging of conifers.

The committee identified a total of six real estate developers, who encroached on the designated forests at Makhnial.

A developer on behalf of Capital Hill encroached on approximately 2.6 hectares in the forests of Kotla Guzara, Haider Property on 0.45 hectares in Hariala, Haroon Private Land on 0.4 hectares in the classified forests of Nilan Bhotu, Highland Hotel New Property on 3.4 hectares in the forests of Kotla Guzara, New Monal on 8.5 hectares in the forests of Kotla Guzara and Zara Lodge on 0.4 hectares in the forests of the Firozpur reserve.

According to the official statement, CM Mahmood Khan asked the relevant departments to develop a strategy to ensure the preservation of the Makhnial forests.

He ordered the local government department to initiate strict measures against the relevant tehsil municipal officer of Haripur, to open the issuance of illegal CNOs for the construction of commercial buildings in the forests of Guzara of Makhnial and to dismiss the case to the anti-corruption establishment for investigation.

The forum decided to proceed with proper classification, zoning or demarcation of Makhnial forests and asked the Galyat Development Authority to complete the process within three months.

It also decided to set up a commission made up of senior officials from the forestry department, the revenue department and the Galyat Development Authority for the demarcation or classification of Makhnial forests.

The forum decided to prohibit the mutations and registers of land in the forest areas of Makhnial until the completion of the classification and delimitation of these forests.

Considering the potential threats to forests and the environment in the regions, he also decided to cancel all mining leases in the Makhnial and Khanpur regions.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639817/kp-chief-minister-orders-ban-on-construction-activities-in-makhnial-forests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos