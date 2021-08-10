Russian President Vladimir Putin Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for UNSC High Level Maritime Security Debate | World news





New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the UN Security Council’s high-level debate on maritime security on Monday, August 9, 2021, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convening the meeting. During the video conference, Putin told Prime Minister Modi that his initiative is in line with the constructive role India has traditionally played on the international stage. “Let me thank you, Prime Minister, for the fact that you, as the person who currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, have convened this meeting of the Security Council to discuss a an important and sensitive topic, namely modern maritime security challenges and threats. . Your initiative is in line with the constructive role that India has traditionally played on the international stage, thus contributing to the promotion of multifaceted, mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation, ”Putin said. The President of Russia participated in the @A High-level public debate of the Security Council https://t.co/aavzMQxqvE pic.twitter.com/vXiqVXX64O President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 9, 2021 It should be noted that India holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August and Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to chair a public debate of the UN Security Council . The Russian president said the seas and oceans have always connected people and civilizations. “Unfortunately, the sea routes are fraught with many threats. This is why it is important that today we discuss substantive practical issues related to the fight against ’21st century piracy’, that is, to establish a more effective fight against transnational crime and to prevent the use of the seas. and oceans for criminal purposes, ”he said. READ ALSO | During the UNSC debate, Prime Minister Modi shares 5 principles to prepare a roadmap for maritime security cooperation Putin also reaffirmed that the Russian Federation is committed to the common task of combating crime at sea in all its forms and that it is ready to further promote the development of equitable international cooperation in this area. Putin also wished India continued success in carrying out his duties as President of the United Nations Security Council this month. Chairmanship of the UNSC High Level Open Debate on Strengthening Maritime Security: An Argument for International Cooperation. https://t.co/cG5EgQNENA Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2021 The meeting was also attended by several other heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council and high-level rapporteurs from the United Nations system and major regional organizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://zeenews.india.com/world/russian-president-vladimir-putin-thanks-pm-narendra-modi-for-unsc-high-level-debate-on-maritime-security-2383407.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos