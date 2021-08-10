Punjab PA “off limits” for Firdous – Journal





LAHORE: Punjab Assembly security staff did not let CM’s former special assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan enter the Assembly building on Monday to attend Ahsan Saleem Baryar’s swearing-in, who had won the PP-38, Sialkot.

His name was number 19 on the Speakers Box’s 30-member list.

However, work on the house had been postponed by the time it reached the assembly building.

Many believed the speaker, who is the leader of the PML-Q, an ally of the ruling party, had crossed out her name because she had played an active role in luring the Baryar family from her party to the PTI.

The session lasts a few minutes because the government fails to maintain a quorum

To cover up the embarrassment, she told the media that she was late and the session was over, despite not being a special assistant or a member of the household, so she was not allowed in. .

She did not believe that Mr. Elahi was targeting her by arguing that such an act was against her temper.

She claimed Mr. Elahi would order an investigation into the incident if he was not behind.

Ms Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was shocked at the treatment he received and ordered an investigation into it.

The incident gave the opposition an opportunity to settle scores with Ms Awan, who made her voice heard in defending her party and attacking the PML-N and PPP leaders.

On the other hand, the Punjab Assembly session could only last a few minutes because the government failed to ensure the required minimum presence of lawmakers in the house.

The procedure began after a 19-minute delay, unlike his past routine where the delay was at least two hours. As Ahsan Saleem Baryar, elected Pakistani legislator Tehreek-i-Insaf, took the oath and delivered a short traditional speech, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khalil Tahir Sindhu opposition highlighted the lack of quorum in the chamber.

President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ordered a count and then the ringing of the bells for five minutes, as less than a dozen members were present at the time.

As the number could not exceed 17, against the minimum required presence of at least 94 AMP at any given time, the speaker postponed the debates for 15 minutes. When debate resumed after a 15-minute break, the quorum was still not met, so the President adjourned it for Friday morning.

Reacting to the treatment inflicted on Firdous Ashiq Awan, PML-N Azma Bukhari regretted that everyone had changed their attitude after the office of the CM’s special assistant was taken away from him.

They didn’t even care about her preparations, her pink dress, she said in a lighter tone, asking reporters for advice on how to protest this oppression?

PPP Hassan Murtaza said he would sympathize with Ms. Awan for being barred from entering the assembly. He said the same people forbade her from entering the congregation she served as a facilitator.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639783/punjab-pa-out-of-bounds-for-firdous The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos