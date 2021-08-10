PM Imran to pay full-day visit to Karachi today





Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a full-day visit to Karachi today (Tuesday).

According to a statement issued by the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister will be the guest of honor at the inauguration ceremony of the Shiplift and Transfer System (SL&TS) at the Karachi shipyard.

The Prime Minister will also visit the KPT headquarters in addition to chairing a review meeting of the Karachi transformation plan at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The Prime Minister will also be informed of KPT’s performance. Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a tree planting campaign at Sonmiani Beach Lasbela. The Prime Minister will also address plantation workers and residents.

Yesterday Prime Minister Imran Khan opened the world’s largest Miyawaki forest for tree planting during the monsoon as part of the 10 billion tsunami plan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Saggian, where he inaugurated the largest Miyawaki forest in the world.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Bazdar and Special Assistant Malik Amin Aslam also accompanied him.

Informing Prime Minister Imran Khan of Miyawaki Forest in Saggian, he was informed that the forest is built on 100 channels and will be planted with 165,000 plants, which grow 10 times faster than normal trees with unique Miyawaki technology.

In addition to preparing specific land for the growth of fast growing urban forests, different varieties are used at different growth rates. In different parts of Lahore, 53 Mayawaki forests have been identified in various locations, which will help reduce carbon as well as pollution in the city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also planted a tree for Miyawaki Forest. In his remarks on the occasion, the Prime Minister declared that Lahore is the most polluted city in Pakistan. Miyawaki Forest will prove to be very important for Lahore.

Imran Khan said that the global sea level rise due to global warming, Pakistan is taking action against the global warning more than its status, Miyawaki plants are very good at reducing pollution.

He said that only 640 million trees had been planted across Pakistan until 2013. We planted one billion trees at KP from 2013 to 2018. Everyone, including students, should strive for it. future of the country.

The prime minister further said that every citizen should plant at least one plant because global warming has caused a huge increase in the temperature of the earth.

