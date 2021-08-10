26 lakh Bengal farmers can get a second installment under the PM Narendra Modi program | Calcutta News





KOLKATA: Nearly 26 Bengal lakh farmers are expected to receive their second installment from PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing on Monday the ninth under the program. While the program was launched on December 1, 2018, Bengal farmers received a deferred payment following a deadlock on the list of beneficiaries and the mode of payment between the State and the Center.

According to the figures available, there are 34.5 lakh farmers in the state who are registered with the scheme after data validation. The Center has so far received data from nearly 45 lakh farmers. Until Sunday, the remittance order has been received for 28.8 lakh farmers. Of the total number of registered beneficiaries, almost 14.5% belong to the SC / ST category. On Monday, more than Rs.573 crore was released to farmers in the state.

Sources at the Agriculture Ministry said the first installment was paid for around seven lakh farmers. According to sources, two installments were made together in May this year, but the state alleged that many farmers did not receive the promised amount.

Bengal, meanwhile, launched its Krishak Bandhu program in December 2018 to provide financial assistance to nearly 62 lakh farmers and sharecroppers. In a letter to farmers, CM Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the state’s program was more user-friendly because it included sharecroppers and bargadaars. Those who do not have land registered in their name have the right to obtain the benefits with self-declaration. You should have received Rs 18,000, but you receive much less than that from the Center and that too after a long negotiation by the state government, she wrote.

On Monday, Gopal Koley and Bholanath Maity from Singur received money under the Krishak program. I received the money under the states scheme, but I am waiting for the money under the MP scheme, said Mantu Bhowmik, a farmer from Tarakeswar. According to state sources, there are around 20 lakhs of registered sharecroppers who are not eligible for the central scheme, but can obtain benefits under the Krishak Bandhu scheme.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, however, has raised arms against the state government for delaying payment to farmers. About 26 lakh farmers in WB would receive the benefit this time … Launched in 2018, but the farmers in WB had been deprived of the central benefit due to the CM’s objection to the direct transfer to the beneficiaries, he said. he tweeted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/26l-bengal-farmers-may-get-2nd-instalment-under-pm-scheme/articleshow/85193869.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos