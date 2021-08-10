PM Imran to review Karachi’s transformation plan on rare visit to port city today – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected in Karachi today (Tuesday) for a day-long visit, during which he will attend the inauguration ceremony of a ship lifting and transfer system at the shipyard of Karachi and will chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to review Karachi’s transformation plan 1.1 trillion rupees.

“The Prime Minister will be the guest of honor at the inauguration ceremony of [the] system for lifting and transferring ships to [the] Karachi Shipyard, ”read a tweet posted on the Prime Minister’s Office Twitter account, followed by another indicating that the Prime Minister will also visit the KPT headquarters, where he will be briefed on the performance of the trust.

He will later inaugurate a tree-planting campaign on Sonmiani Beach in Lasbela district in Balochitsan, another tweet added.

Prime Minister’s visit to the port city comes as his government is about to end its three years in power, and two years away from the next general election, political analysts suggest the Prime Minister is targeting Sindh’s vote bank .

An important development in this regard was the appointment of the former Chief Minister of Sindh, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Sindh Affairs in July.

A month before his appointment as assistant prime minister, Rahim was quoted by The News as saying that the prime minister had tasked him with organizing the PTI in Sindh, and that people would hear “good news” of the province in the coming days.

Additionally, a Dawn.com report had cited government sources saying at the time of Rahim’s appointment that Prime Minister Imran was planning to hold public rallies in Sindh from August and Rahim’s appointment was considered important in this context.

A day after Rahim’s appointment, Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared a plan for the PTI’s campaign in the province, according to a report by Dawn. The report further stated that the foreign minister shared the plan during a visit to Karachi and that the ruling party intended to campaign “aggressively in every city and district” of Sindh.

The same report quoted Qureshi as saying: Is it undemocratic or against the law if the PTI comes to Sindh, meets people and invites them to join the party? Why is there so much yelling about it? We are not here to conquer the people but to serve them. We are here to tell people that they have an alternative. “

More recently, a few days before today’s visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued guidelines to cleanse Sindh of street crimes, lawlessness and dacoits with the help of security forces and government officials. other agencies working under the federal government.

He gave the instructions while chairing a high-level meeting on Sindh security issues and tasked the Pakistani Rangers, the Anti-Narcotics Force, the Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistani Customs to conduct operations. against the dacoits in different parts of the province.

The prime minister issued similar instructions in May, when he asked Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to visit Sindh and prepare a strategy to deal with the worsening situation in the country. public order in the province.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639856/pm-imran-to-review-karachi-transformation-plan-in-rare-visit-to-port-city-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos