Politics
Covid vaccine: Boris Johnson, former Bullingdon Club mainstay, may not be in the best position to persuade young people to get vaccinated Aidan Smith
Boris Johnson is frustrated at the moment. Thirty percent of those under 30 still haven’t shown up for their first jab. But I wonder if he thinks about what he was at the same age
Magdalen College, Oxford, and a newly renovated gallery hall at great expense: every piece of furniture that could have been broken was shattered, every liquid sprayed around the door shattering to pieces all piled into a heap in the middle. These are the memories of a former recruiter from the Bullingdon Club, the famous campus company. Boris was one of the club’s big beasts, she told The Observer.
Prostitutes were hired for dinners and performed sex acts at the table. An invitation to come like your ego has encouraged some to dress like Nazis. Students awakened by the nightly destruction would be terrified. In the streets of Oxford, club members alarmed locals by smashing bottles and shouting Buller! Bubbler!
Thinking they know everything. Believing themselves to be indestructible (unlike Madeleine furniture). Johnson and his gang shared traits with many who are currently reluctant to vaccinate, adding the right, elitism and sexism unique to them.
Of course, young people should get the jab, but is the Prime Minister running his campaign the right way and is he the best man to throw the bugle? No and no.
First, there were the terrible warnings. You will not go into nightclubs. You will miss football matches. Finding a job will be difficult, if not more difficult amid the devastation of Bullingdon’s force suffered by Covid on the economy. Lots of fun stuff, and one much needed thing, might be beyond your reach.
Then came the sweet speech. Fancy a pizza? Want to see this new blockbuster? Have an Uber-ride on us. The stick was exchanged for the carrot and vouchers for vaccines. Kebabs-for-jabs, nothing less.
These are Westminster options for tempting goodies, with Johnson apparently believing taking down wiv da kidz is the way to go. It remains to be seen if Nicola Sturgeon will add haggi suppers.
The UK is not alone in offering excessive inducements or bungs. In the United States, the birthplace of game show, the options could almost include a prize carousel: direct offer of $ 100 in cash, free beer, improved status on Tinder and other dating apps (I might have a leg of drink but I got stung).
But wait, the pizzas? Should we encourage young people to feed themselves?
Last month, the Johnson government launched the National Food Strategy to remove the UK from the Bronze Medal for the Most Obese in Europe. No television advertising for fatty foods before 9 p.m. No display of confectionery at supermarket checkouts. And discounts on purchases if you buy more fruit and veg and sign up for exercise, with the PM obviously trying to lose weight himself.
With free fast food in exchange for the vaccination, Johnson isn’t so much biting the feeding hand as putting an extra layer of cheese on top. But such are the dangers of prime ministers engaging with children and trying to understand them.
David Cameron, in an era of growing juvenile delinquency, has announced that he is going to hug a hoodie and has been widely ridiculed. Gordon Brown, at a time of low personal approval among younger voters, let the image makeover team know that he enjoys listening to the Arctic Monkeys in the morning. The independent group was the perfect accompaniment for ablutions, apparently, and for breaking their porridge into bite-sized pieces with a jackhammer.
The result was more ridiculous and let’s not forget Tony Blair inviting the hot new sounds of Britpop to a No.10 party just for cocaine to be consumed between the couches. Blair was part of a group in college, so you’d think he might be aware of the risks, but he was so keen on presenting himself as the grooviest prime minister the yoof lobby had ever seen.
Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin tried to woo Russian teenagers, but when the Kremlin, to demonstrate that he was cool and accepted graffiti, struck up a conversation about stritart street art, he unfortunately used the Russian word for arthritis. .
From Ireland, a top 12 clodhopping attempts to cross the generation divide include Dail talks about sexting, the use of the term amazeyballs and, on the election track, a candidate in a bunnet shuffle Shut Up and Dance .
To encourage vaccinations here, there is a campaign on social media, but some might call it arthritis with the faces next to the ads proclaiming Don’t miss clubbing and don’t miss traveling with at least 35 years old. . Too bad though, poor No.10 and the staff member tasked with entering the mystical world of TikTok without sounding like an idiot.
Johnson will smell that stick, that carrot, that kebab that he can’t win. He might consider it a nearly impossible task to win over what he privately calls the ignorant, the lazy, the inept, the heroic suitors, and those who will offer a very good reason for being crooks as soon as they get their way. work. what it is.
But he should remember that he was young once and, moreover, he was Buller Boris once in his life which he later admitted was a truly shameful vignette of almost superhuman undergraduate arrogance, toffishness and of twittishness.
Still, at least Johnson didn’t resort to rap. And he could still be forced to concede to the new investigation which claims the best man to get the vaccine message to young people is Marcus Rashford.
