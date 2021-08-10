Georgian PM appreciates ties with Turkey

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Monday that his country attaches great importance to its ties with Turkey, a neighbor and a strategic partner.

Garibashvilis’ comments came during an introductory event hosted by the country’s Foreign Ministry in the capital Tbilisi, where Georgian foreign policy focused on Western values ​​and interests as well as decade goals were discussed.

He said Georgia and Turkey have a strategic partnership and his country attaches great importance to its friendship and relations with Ankara.

According to Garibashvili, during his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in early June, the two men agreed to hold a high-level Strategic Coordination Council meeting by the end of this year.

He added that the main goal of Georgian foreign policy over the next decade would be to end the Russian occupation of around 20% of the country’s territory.

Noting that Russian occupation policies in Abkhazia and South Ossetia were still ongoing, he said clearing the areas of occupation and laying the groundwork for ensuring dialogue with Russia would be priority subjects of foreign policy.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also said that it was important for his country to successfully continue the ongoing integration process with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union within the framework of of his country’s foreign policy.