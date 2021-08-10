UI Cares movement writes to 5 ministers in Jokowi about statutes





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The UI Cares movement which consists of students, professors, lecturers and educational staff University of Indonesia (UI) wrote to a number of ministers about the controversies UI statutes. The essence of the letter is the rejection of the new unemployment insurance statutes. “The UI Cares movement sent a letter with the statement of attitude regarding the rejection of the ratification of the UI Statute on Monday August 9, 2021 to the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia”, citing a written statement received by CNNIndonesia.com from BEM UI President Leon Alvinda on Tuesday (10/8). “Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, Minister of Enabling Devices of ‘State and Bureaucratic Reform of the Republic of Indonesia and Minister of State Secretariat’. The letter that was sent contained the signatures of 118 organizations / students / community activity units, 70 lecturers and professors and 210 individual students. After writing directly to the ministers concerned, the UI Peduli Movement hopes that the controversy over the ratification of Government Regulation no. 75 from 2021 will be immediately followed by the government. Previously, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology had promised to facilitate unemployment insurance if it wished to revise PP No. 75 of 2021. The Director General of Higher Education Kemendikbudristek Nizam said the law was in the hands of the UI. A few weeks ago, the four main UI organizations comprising the Rectorate, the Academic Senate, the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors held a meeting and concluded a new UI Statute. “The four bodies said there was a problem with the status of PP No. 75 of 2021. Therefore, the four bodies wanted to meet again for further discussions,” said Achmad Fauzi, member of the DGB UI, Monday (2/8). The controversy over the UI statutes began when President Joko Widodo signed the 2021 PP No. 75 to replace the previous UI statutes. It is a controversy. In the new unemployment insurance statute, the article on duplicate departments has been amended. UI rector Ari Kuncoro has been cleared for several posts. So far, Ari has stepped down as deputy chief commissioner of the BIS after being highlighted by the public. (fey / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



