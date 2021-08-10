How Boris Johnson still manages to monopolize the spotlight



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is lucky in his enemies. They want to win rhetorical battles when they want to win the next election. Each week, during the British Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, the Leader of the Opposition nails him for his economic manners with the truth and demonstrates that Johnson has carried out a new about-face.

Insults are raining down from commentators in London and New York that Boris is a Trumpian populist. Liberals aspire to a respectable leader, preferably built on the model of Angela Merkel in Germany.

Johnson doesn’t care. Opinion polls show his Conservative government has been enjoying sustained and substantial advances since January. That’s the kind of consistency he appreciates.

As a former journalist who takes a cynical look at my profession, Johnson believes most newspaper headlines are just passing squalls, no matter what the noise and fury.

A gift for reading the mood of the public

Unlike Donald Trump, Johnson, however, has a knack for reading the mood of the public and changing with it. It’s a political skill he shares with the stateswoman with whom he is so often compared unfavorably: Merkel is not the stiff-necked 45th American president who lost the last election largely because he refused to adapt to the changing circumstances of the pandemic.

Since his inaugural address on American carnage, Trump, unfortunately, has kept his promises and has never crossed the political divide.

Boris and the popular use of his Christian name made inconsistency an art form. Unlike Merkel, who diligently explains his changes of course, he hardly bother to pretend he hasn’t zigzagged.

Merkel’s social-democratic predecessor as Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder fought unpopular battles with his party, unions and public opinion to reform welfare policy and promote a business-friendly tax regime.

In doing so, he set in motion the powerful economic engine of stuttering Germany. It showed real courage. Apart from a few big business bosses, few thanked him for this and he lost the 2005 elections to Merkel.

His successor as chancellor, however, generally works with the grain of popular opinion, rarely challenges it. During his second term, it was revealed that the Merkels government had commissioned more than 600 opinion polls to guide policy, on average three per week.

Comparisons with Merkel

Merkel ditched green nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster in Japan and did an about-face on foreign policy, Greece’s bailout and European financial integration. She will always be remembered for her warm welcome to migrants in 2015, but even on this issue, she was not a model of consistency.

At the start of her long years in office, she initially scoffed at attempts to build a multicultural society in Germany: they had completely failed. Anyone who didn’t accept that the country was Christian is in the wrong place here, she added. Those words in 2010 perfectly captured the popular mood at the time.

During the migrant crisis, however, she made her resounding declaration that We Can Do This and accepted hundreds of thousands of mostly Muslim refugees. The Germans rightly felt proud of their country’s generosity.

But after the Paris attacks of November 2015 and the rise of the anti-migrant AFD party in her country, there was another change of opinion and Merkel quietly tightened asylum policy.

Other than Brexit, Johnson has not been a stubborn leader. He turned the tide on trade with China, reform planning, and overseas aid.

Opinion polls have registered no dissatisfaction even though he is rarely the toast of global elites or former Oxford competitors who still cannot understand why he swept everything before him.

And in all fairness, while lacking the scientific background of German leaders, the Prime Minister has, at times reluctantly, followed science throughout the pandemic and clung to his chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, as a useful political shield. Trump openly mocked his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci.

Definitely to turn

Of course, Johnson underestimated the UK’s willingness to support social distancing. But even Merkel made a dramatic turnaround by locking her country down last Easter, while her criticisms of the effectiveness of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca have sailed close to the populist wind.

One of Johnson’s famous Tory predecessors, Margaret Thatcher, who didn’t dodge a fight until her last fight with internal enemies, once bragged about not turning out the Ladys. This prime minister is very decidedly for the shoot.

Over a 48 hour period this week, he performed several acrobatic somersaults. After infuriating millions of travelers on the European continent with his plans for an Orange Watchlist of restrictions on favorite destinations, he abandoned it overnight and allowed the Secretary of Transportation to take responsibility for the program.

What I want to see is something that is as simple and people-friendly as possible, said the prime minister who has so far been suspected of having blocked travel to France only to continue a feud over long time with President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Steps In To Save The Summer, was the gratifying splash in Johnson’s old paper, The Daily Telegraph. Even Guardian led its front page on Thursday with millions getting a holiday boost as quarantine rules relaxed.

It is this threat to his compatriots ‘annual vacations under the Mediterranean sun that has reduced the Conservatives’ lead in the polls in recent times, without doubting his principles. Labor has once again accused Johnson of doing an about-face. Indeed, he did, but he won’t regret it for a moment.