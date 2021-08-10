Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shows signs of dissent in Mirpur Jalsa





ANI | Updated: August 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM IST

By Dr Amjad Ayub MirzaGlasgow [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): The revelation that the new Prime Minister of Pakistani Kashmir has been shortlisted and selected by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan not only shocked the people but also the newly elected members of the PoK Legislative Assembly and Pakistan’s wider Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) support group. Two candidates were considered the most favored for the post of prime minister. The first was the former Prime Minister of PoK Barrister Sultan Mahmoud and the second was Tanveer Ilyas, a business tycoon who had recently earned the nickname of Imran Khan’s new ATM. Jahangir Tareen had opened the doors of his safe. Already tainted with accusations of rigging through intimidation, violence and open offers of bribes to the electorate by Kashmir’s Federal Minister of Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, the announcement of former Muslim Conference leader Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the new prime minister came as a shock. It was too hard a decision to swallow, which is why Tanveer Ilyas was appointed senior minister in the new PoK cabinet. As soon as it was revealed that Imran Khan would decide who will lead the PoK assembly for the next term, lawyer Sultan Mahmoud began to pressure the Pakistani prime minister to appoint him as the new prime minister of the PoK. Imran Kh an began receiving phone calls from Members of Parliament and senior politicians in the UK and European countries asking Khan to consider the lawyer as the top post. The last effort of lawyer Sultan Mahmoud was made during his meeting with the head of the US Embassy Islamabad. This maneuver annoyed Imran Khan who summoned the lawyer and criticized him for asking British and European politicians to suggest his name for the Prime Minister of the PoK. a mention of the prime minister telling lawyer Sultan Mahmoud was circulated. From that point on, it was clear that lawyer Sultan Mahmoud was no longer the party favorite for the post. It was a shock to many. Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud has religiously followed Pakistan’s anti-Indian political narrative regarding the issue of the so-called Kashmir conflict. By dismissing the lawyer, the Pakistani military establishment has taken a big risk.

Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud has many followers in the district of Mirpur, which has been the epicenter of social and political unrest since Imran Khan came to power in 2018. Risk of ignoring lawyer Sultan Mahmoud can be very challenging. serious repercussions on the politics of the occupied territory. If he leaves the PTI and joins the Pakistan People’s Party, he can easily be proposed to become the leader of the opposition and give the selected PTI government a hard time, which has previously been accused of ignoring mainstream candidates. and issue tickets to the highest bidder.Brigadier Naeem Malik, the sector in charge of PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan, was dismissed from his post after being caught in the act of receiving bribes from candidates of the PTI. The going rate was said to be 10 crore. The elections held on July 25 were anything but transparent. PTI thugs arrived at several polling stations with sticks where they beat crowds who had gathered to exercise their right to vote. The presidents of the PTI have reportedly continued to stamp the ballot papers and fill the ballot boxes. Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud can use all of the aforementioned discrepancies in the electoral process as an excuse to switch sides and abandon the PTI, a party he so lovingly helped gain ground in PoJK. On August 6, the first signs of dissent among the PTI gang began to emerge when lawyer Sultan Mahmoud addressed a large rally of his supporters in Mirpur. said he was a test-match player. He consoled his constituents by saying that better days will come. Lawyer Sultan Mahmoud has vowed that he will ensure a final victory and that he will soon begin to travel throughout the PoJK. This could be the beginning of the end of the PTI government in the PoJK as the first signs of dissent emerge in Mirpur. (Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza is an author and human rights activist from Mirpur to PoK. He currently lives in exile in the UK) (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pok-pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-shows-signs-of-dissent-in-mirpur-jalsa20210810132305 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos