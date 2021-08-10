Orphan due to Covid-19, this teenager from Kartasura Sukoharjo receives ironing assistance and education savings from President Jokowi





SOLOPOS.COM – Sukoharjo Police Chief AKBP Wahyu Nugroho Setyawan handed President Joko Widodo’s assistance to Ageng Nugroho, a teenager from Kartasura who was orphaned due to the crown on Monday (9/8/2021). (Special Police / Humas Sukoharjo) Solopos.com, SUKOHARJO The story of children orphaned because their parents died from exposure to Covid-19 in Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java, has again caught the attention of President Joko Widodo for he helps. After an eight-year-old boy from Sukoharjo sub-district, Azhar Al Ghifari Putra Setiawan, was suddenly orphaned and received to help from President Jokowi, this time Ageng Nugroho, 17, also received similar assistance. This teenager, a resident of RT003 RW003, Kenteng, Kartasura, Sukoharjo, received education savings assistance from the number one person in Indonesia. The assistance was handed over by the Sukoharjo Police Chief AKBP Wahyu Nugroho Setyawan, accompanied by Danramil, Sector Police Chief, Kartasura Sub-District Chief on Monday 8/9/2021. “Like Ghifari, Ageng Nugroho also received an education savings aid from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo,” the police chief told Solopos.com, Tuesday (10/8/2021). Also Read: Achmad Zaky, Entrepreneur From Sragen Becomes Richest Person In Indonesia, Total Wealth Is IDR 4.700 Billion The police chief said President Joko Widodo was touched by the news that Ageng Nugroho had been orphaned and now lived on a rock. This 17-year-old Ageng Nugroho lost his mother who died from exposure to Covid-19 on July 20, 2021. Meanwhile, his father passed away while Ageng Nugroho was in the third year of primary school. “Ageng Nugroho lives with his widowed mother. His father died of a little Ageng, ”the police chief said. To meet her daily needs, Ms. Ageng Nugroho relied only on the laundry business she ran. However, the mother was exposed to the corona and died after battling the virus on July 20, 2021. Ageng now lives alone. This tragic story reached the ears of President Joko Widodo, thus providing assistance in the form of education savings to Ageng Nugroho. To read also: Nyam Nyam…. Brongkos Beef Cipto Gandung Klaten has been around since colonial times Hlo In addition to the president’s assistance, Sukoharjo police also provided assistance in the form of study tables and shackles. It is about helping Ageng Nugroho to study hard to finish his studies. We provide a study table, to increase the enthusiasm for learning because Ageng Nugroho is still in the 3rd year of high school, ”he said. Meanwhile, iron aid was provided to help Ageng Nugroho’s economy. Ageng Nugroho wants to continue his activity laundry abandoned by his mother to support himself. Also Read: Triyagan Sukoharjo Falls Woman From Jurug Solo Bridge While Riding Motorcycle The tragic story of children orphaned in Sukoharjo Regency because their parents died from exposure to the crown continues to grow day by day. Sukoharjo District Government (Pemkab) is currently recording the number of new orphans. Sukoharjo Regent Etik Suryani said he has asked the sub-district heads to register new orphans due to the crown in their respective regions. The orphans will later be helped. “If the sub-district chief knows there are people like orphans who need help getting reported, I will definitely follow up,” Etik said.

