Biden has denounced Trump’s immigration policies, now defends them in court





They point to the fact that in some cases the Bidens team argued that the policies created under Trump’s acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf were legal, even after a federal judge concluded that Wolf did not legally hold the position since it was never confirmed by the Senate. . Their reasoning: Opposing Wolfs’ immigration policies could have impacted all kinds of changes in the sprawling department, which handles everything from disaster relief to air travel.

Those who work in the advocacy world say they nervously wait to see when and if federal agencies and departments, especially the Justice Department, move away from defending Trump-era decisions and correspond more closely to the rhetoric of Bidens’ campaign on immigration.

Several weeks ago, several immigrant advocacy and reform groups, including the Immigration Hub, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, and the National Immigration Law Center, met with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Attorney General. Deputy Vanita Gupta to raise these concerns, according to three people familiar with the meeting.

The Justice Department was truly a center of gravity for some of the most hideous anti-immigrant policies that came out of the Trump administration and was in some ways truly ground zero for Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, said Sergio. Gonzales, who worked on Biden’s transition and is executive director of the Immigration Center. And that is why it is so essential that the GM move quickly and aggressively to undo this program.

Trump has focused relentlessly on immigration during his four years in office, reshaping virtually every aspect of the American system through executive action, policy guidance, and regulatory changes. He has passed hundreds of policies, large and small, designed to reduce legal and illegal immigration to the United States, ranging from lengthening the citizenship test and denying visas to citizens of several Muslim-majority countries to building 400 miles of 30-foot steel wall along the southern border and severely limiting the granting of asylum claims.

Some of the changes Biden wants to make in Trump-era politics have been delayed by regulatory processes, which can be lengthy, or the need for Congressional action, which is not guaranteed. But the Justice Department has started the process of reviewing some of Trump’s rules and issuing immigration policy briefs, outlining everything from ways to cut back unused immigration courtrooms to a ban on immigration. use the word foreign as a term for an undocumented immigrant.

As the President has made clear, our immigration system is a critical part of our character as a nation of opportunity and welcome, said Justice Department spokeswoman Dena Iverson. The Department of Justice is deeply committed to upholding these values ​​by ensuring that the immigration system is fair, efficient and impartial, in accordance with our immigration laws.

Immigrant advocates and lawyers say the department has made significant progress recently, but not necessarily in court.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has issued four immigration opinions in the past two months, including those that overturned Trump-era rulings that restricted asylum standards by denying protection to victims of domestic violence and threats from gangs in their country of origin. Garland also issued a ruling allowing immigration judges to close cases, an authority that was overturned during the Trump presidency, hampering efforts to clear the massive backlog in immigration courts. And in recent days, the Justice Department has hired Lucas Guttentag as a senior immigration policy adviser to help dismantle some of Trump’s policies, according to three people familiar with the hiring.

Yet advocates who generally back the administration say these actions do not excuse them from defending other Trump policies in court. Thousands of lawsuits across all aspects of immigration policy have been underway since the Trump years, from challenges to governments to block asylum for specific people to around 100 government lawsuits to access or seize land near the southern border for Trump’s border wall. .

They are inundated with lawsuits, more than ever in the past, because people could not get administrative relief by going to the agency, said Shev Dalal-Dheini, special advocate in the office of the chief attorneys of the United Kingdom. United States citizenship and immigration during the Obama campaign. administration. The doors were closed. You couldn’t go this route. The only way people could challenge denial or bad policy was through litigation. And so they are inundated with litigation.

Karla Vargas, senior lawyer with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said her organization is defending landowners in seven cases related to the construction of the Trumps border wall. Biden halted construction, mainly by canceling contracts and embezzling funds. But she said the lawsuits over the seizure of border lands remained.

Whether there is ultimately a change on the wall stopping or not, I mean that doesn’t even seem to be part of the equation for some cases as they are being pleaded full steam ahead, Vargas said. What we see happening is that there has been no consensus on the part of the DOJ on how to approach these issues.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said the department continues to advocate border wall cases to ensure living and security conditions are properly addressed in and around existing construction areas, such as along dykes. compromised, and in order to respond to court orders.

But there are cases where the Biden administration now supports Trump’s policies even though the president has criticized it before.

For example, the Biden administration recently defended in court a Trump-era policy that prioritizes top earners for a highly skilled worker visa program, a move that was expected to hurt international students, among others. . During the presidential race, the Bidens campaign talked about establishing a wage-based award process for temporary foreign workers.

The Biden administration also continues to defend Title 42, a public health order issued by Trump, as a way to deport most migrants without allowing them to seek asylum during the pandemic. This includes single adults and many families, although it does allow unaccompanied children to stay in the United States on humanitarian grounds.

It was one thing for Team Biden to say they needed time when they first took office, but it’s now been seven months and it’s no longer a valid excuse, Lee said. Gelernt, lead counsel in the American Civil Liberties Union case challenging the legality of using Title 42 to evict families. Nowhere is this more true than the continuation of the Trump administration’s illegal and inhumane Title 42 policy.

Overall, the Bidens case has been frustrating and confusing at times for many attorneys and lawyers. The Justice Department has shown its willingness to push for the reversal of Trump’s policy whenever it chooses. But often he has chosen to defend the status quo, either out of opportunism or for his own political goals.

The question they are now asking is how long this will continue.

My concern has always been that another administration cares enough to devote the time and political energy to undoing all those little things that [Trumps agencies] were so determined to screw up, to throw sand in the wheels, in these dark places, said Ben Johnson, executive director of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Most jurisdictions do not spend as much time and political capital in obscure parts of the immigration system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/10/biden-trump-immigration-policies-503108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos