Can Japan Really Trust America?

Brahma Chellaney is a geostrategist and author of nine books, including “Asian Juggernaut: The Rise of China, India and Japan”.

Japan, America’s most important ally in Asia, faces urgent security challenges due to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expansionary policies, which appear to be driven by a growing appetite for risk-taking.

After accelerating a provocative campaign of air and sea incursions aimed at questioning Japanese control of the Senkaku Islands that Beijing claims and calls the Diaoyu, Xi has also set his sights on the absorption of Taiwan, which, geographically, is a extension of the Japanese archipelago.

Stepping up China’s military intimidation against Taiwan – Imperial Japan’s first colony – Xi recently vowed to crush any attempt to thwart its “historic mission” to incorporate island democracy.

No country will be more threatened by the Chinese invasion of Taiwan than Japan, a peaceful nation that has not fired a single shot since World War II. Indeed, as Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso recently stated, Japan would view such an invasion as an existential threat to its security, making it likely that it would join the United States in defending Taiwan. This prompted the organs of the Chinese Communist Party to threaten “Japan’s survival” with military retaliation, including “continuous” nuclear bombardment.

There are more US troops permanently stationed in Japan than in any other foreign country, with approximately 54,000 servicemen spread across more than 80 US military installations on Japanese soil as part of a long-standing mission to keep the peace. in the Pacific. A 1960 bilateral security treaty also commits America to defend Japan in the event of an attack.

So what explains the growing sense of insecurity in Japan?

For starters, China’s official military spending has grown up to four times that of Japan in the past eight years. The gap is even larger because China’s official budget hides a significant portion of its defense spending, with outside organizations estimating actual Chinese military spending up to 40% higher.

In addition, the population of Japan, which is only 8.7% of that of China, is not aging but is declining. This unfavorable demographic trend accentuates Japan’s security concerns, including how to effectively control a large exclusive economic zone, which, with 6,852 islands, is larger than China.

Add to the picture America’s unpredictability, which causes unrest in Tokyo and explains why successive Japanese prime ministers have repeatedly asked the United States for assurances that the Senkaku Islands are covered by the 1960 treaty.

The Senkaku are part of the Okinawa-centric Ryukyu chain of islands, which the United States, after World War II, occupied for two decades longer than the rest of Japan. Even after Okinawa’s return in 1972, the United States for years rejected calls for Japan to abandon its neutral stance on the Senkaku issue.

Chinese Maritime Surveillance and Japanese Coast Guard vessels near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. © Reuters

America eventually gave up its neutrality, but America’s first unrestricted assurance on the Senkakus came only as President Donald Trump. US President Joe Biden recently gave unambiguous Trump-type assurance when he met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, with their joint statement reaffirming that “Article V of the [1960] The treaty applies to the Senkaku Islands. “

But can Japan really trust America’s security guarantee? The United States, despite a mutual defense treaty with Manila, has stood idly by and watched China’s progressive encroachments into the Philippines’ maritime backyard, beginning with the capture of Scarborough Shoal in 2012. L he lack of an American response to the capture of Scarborough was a wake-up call for Tokyo.

When China unilaterally established an Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) covering the Senkaku in 2013, Japan received a second wake-up call. Washington, instead of showing disapproval by postponing then-Vice President Biden’s trip to Beijing, advised U.S. commercial airlines to respect China’s ADIZ.

Such recklessness has allowed China to turn its artificial historical claims on the South China Sea into reality without penalty. The crackdown in Hong Kong highlights how an emboldened Xi is changing the status quo.

The United States, however, still follows its old diplomatic playbook, despite its relative decline. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his recent visit to New Delhi, called for Indian help in Afghanistan, but said nothing about China’s aggression against India which made the Himalayas the largest flash point in Asia.

Japan faces a clear choice: strengthen its security or be under siege. Yet, paradoxically, a key obstacle to Tokyo building formidable military capabilities to independently deter China is the US-imposed constitution. No other country in the world is bound by the kind of constitutional restrictions, including the prohibition on acquiring offensive capabilities, that the occupying United States has imposed on a defeated Japan.

Such constitutional constraints militate against American interests today. After all, a more confident and secure Japan, able to deter China on its own, will contribute to regional security, including preventing the Xi regime from taking over Taiwan. The United States must make amends by pushing for constitutional reform to “normalize” Japan’s security position and help transform that country into a militarily independent power like Britain and France, but without nuclear weapons.

Japan, while maintaining its security alliance with Washington, must equip itself with robust capabilities, including the ability to conduct offensive cyber and naval operations, so that it can, if necessary, defend itself on its own. The worst option would be to periodically take comfort in American security assurances, like a spouse going through a midlife crisis seeking repeated assurances of his partner’s commitment.