Constitution Day, MPR calls for Jokowi’s speech on GBHN to reach consensus





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo was invited to express his point of view on the main principles of state policy (PPSN), or formerly known as Outline of State Policy (GBHN), in commemoration of Constitution Day. “The presence of the president in commemoration of Constitution Day is very important. In this forum, the president can convey the government’s views on the MPR’s plan to present the PPHN. Thus, an agreement can be reached between the MPR RI and the government regarding the PPHN, ”said President of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo, in a written statement on Tuesday (10/8). He said the commemoration of Constitution Day, August 18, would be combined with the commemoration of the MPR’s birthday, which was due to fall on August 29, due to pandemic conditions. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two moments of commemoration will be held simultaneously, namely Wednesday August 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. WIB. The MPR hopes that President Joko Widodo can also attend,” said the man policy which is colloquially called Bamsoetitu. According to him, the commemoration of Constitution Day should be a national impetus to assess the state administration system. In particular, concerning the absence of a state leadership as a guiding star for national development. On the basis of this assessment, he continued, the MPR is carrying out a study to relaunch the orientation of the State with the current nomenclature of the PPHN. Ahead of Constitution Day, Bamsoet also said his party would hold the MPR’s annual session on August 16, inviting 1,125 people. According to him, 60 of them were physically present. “The number of invitations to the MPR RI’s annual session has reached 1,125. It consists of 60 guests who are physically present, 975 who are virtually present, and 90 are streaming invitations,” said the owner of the nickname. from Bamsoet. The guests who were physically present were the President, Vice-President, Coordinating Ministers, Minister of State, Secretary of State, Cabinet Secretary, Minister of Finance, Minister of Development Planning / Head of Bappenas, Commander Indonesian National Armed Forces, National Police Chief, Chairman of the Financial Review Board (BPK), Chairman of the Supreme Court, Chairman of the Constitutional Court, as well as Chairman of the Judicial Commission. Previously, the discourse of reintroducing the GBHN in the form of the PPHN through amendments to the 1945 Constitution had been present since the last period of the MPR. Later, the speech was carried out by adding the president’s tenure to three terms. Jokowi said from the start he had called for the 1945 Constitution amendments to focus on the GBHN issue. “Everywhere that [usul amendemennya] as I said. So that’s better, no need for amendments. We are only focusing on external pressures that are not easy to resolve, ”he said in December 2019. (mts / arh)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



