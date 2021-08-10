Politics
Explain Boris Johnson ‘Chum’ nomination for Sleaze Watchdog, requires work
Labor is demanding Michael Gove answer urgent questions about how a personal friend of Boris Johnsons was chosen to sit on a sordid watchdog – more than three weeks after the appointment.
Ewen Fergusson, a former lawyer with the big firm Herbert Smith Freehills, was chosen from 171 other candidates and then appointed to sit on the high-level committee on the standards of public life in early August.
Fergusson is an academic friend of Prime Ministers, dating back to their days in Oxford when they were both members of the elite gastronomic society the Bullingdon Club. They are pictured together in a now infamous snapshot in full formal attire taken in 1987.
Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party and fictitious Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, wrote to Cabinet Minister Gove asking for answers to key questions – including whether Fergusson was chosen by the Prime Minister himself and whether a statement from their friendship was made.
Appointments to the committee are made by the Prime Minister on the advice of Cabinet Office ministers such as Gove, who in turn are advised by an advisory review committee.
Rayner told HuffPost UK: It’s a complete joke that Boris Johnson’s college buddy will mark Tory homework on the sleaze and get paid tax dollars to do it.
The public deserves answers and a truly independent commission to clean up this Conservative cronyism.
The government must reveal how the shortlist was decided, which minister advised the nomination, who confirmed it and why the connection with the Bullingdon club was not declared.
The committee advises the Prime Minister on ethical standards that public servants must meet while promoting the principles of public life, including integrity, objectivity and accountability.
Non-political members of committees such as Fergusson are entitled to claim up to 240 expenses per day.
The governance code on public appointments states that ministers should not act or make decisions for the purpose of obtaining financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family or their friends.
He adds: They must declare and resolve all interests and relationships.
In his letter, Rayner wrote: Since most committee members are appointed by ministers of the current government, they have a special responsibility to ensure that their appointments are flawless so that committee advice is and is perceived as being, truly independent.
Previous governments and premiers of all parties were careful to make such appointments.
This Prime Minister’s apparent inability to maintain basic standards of probity in public life brings the system into disrepute, and anything less than full transparency on this appointment will only make matters worse.
In July, Public Appointments Commissioner Peter Riddell wrote to committee chairman Lord Evans to say he was satisfied with the appointment of new members to the committee.
I am confident that the panel was properly put together and considered the merits of the nine shortlisted candidates in a manner consistent with the government’s governance code, he wrote, adding: The candidates were interviewed consistently and fairness and relevant experience and substantive factors have been taken into account.
A government spokesperson said: Mr. Fergusson applied through an open and fair competition, in accordance with the governance code for public appointments.
His candidacy was carefully considered on the merits by the Advisory Review Board, chaired by Lord Evans, who interviewed him and concluded that he was fit for appointment.
This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.
