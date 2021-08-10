Regional deterrence is key to dealing with Chinese threat: AIT president

Washington, Aug 9 (CNA) The President of the American Taiwan Institute (AIT), James Moriarty, has said the United States will need to strengthen its regional deterrence capacity to deal with the threat posed to Taiwan by an increasing China. more assertive.

In a recent interview with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Moriarty said China has not only become more confident in its power, but has also given leader Xi Jinping () the power to take almost all of the key political decisions.

This latest development “changed the system” in Beijing, Moriarty said, introducing “a level of uncertainty that didn’t exist when you had real collective leadership where different voices could be heard.”

According to Moriarty, Xi has made it clear that he wants to see progress in reunification with Taiwan during his tenure, although he has not set a firm deadline for doing so.

He said Beijing appeared to have given up on “winning hearts and minds” across the strait, following the failure of policies such as the “31 incentives,” which it proposed in 2018 to attract talent. and Taiwanese companies.

Instead, he switched to using “gray area and coercion tactics” in an attempt to pressure the Taiwanese to agree to unification because “they don’t see any. another way, ”he said.

According to him, however, there is “no hope” that this approach will succeed, given what the Taiwanese people have seen happen in Hong Kong, Moriarty said.

The United States and Taiwan, on the other hand, must prepare for China’s realization that neither peaceful nor coercive tactics will push the Taiwanese people to accept reunification, the AIT president said.

Asked what Taiwan can do, Moriarty said direct negotiations with Beijing are unlikely, given that the latter has set the desired outcome – Taiwan’s acceptance of the so-called 1992 consensus – as a precondition for the resumption of talks.

“Unfortunately, I fear that we are at a point where deterrence is probably the most important thing Taiwan can do,” he said.

The United States, for its part, must work to “shrink the Pacific,” expanding its presence in the region and working closely with allies such as Japan and Korea to deter China, Moriarty said.

When asked, however, whether Washington should replace its policy of “strategic ambiguity” with an explicit guarantee to defend Taiwan, Moriarty expressed skepticism.

Such a move could ultimately be counterproductive, he argued, convincing Beijing that it must act preemptively before conditions get even more difficult.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s candidate for a high-level Defense Ministry post has vowed that preventing China’s aggression against Taiwan will be a priority if upheld.

In an Aug. 6 letter to Senator Josh Hawley, Assistant Secretary of Defense Mara Karlin said the United States should “prioritize deterrence of Chinese aggression against Taiwan,” in accordance with its commitments in the Taiwan Relations Act and in light of “increasing Chinese coercion.” “

Karlin added that she believes China will remain the “stimulus threat” to the department for years to come, making it – and the threat it poses to Taiwan – a top priority in military planning.

After receiving the letter, Hawley agreed on Monday to lift the block he had put on Karlin’s nomination, preparing her for a final confirmation vote in the Senate.