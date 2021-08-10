Politics
Regional deterrence is key to dealing with Chinese threat: AIT president
Washington, Aug 9 (CNA) The President of the American Taiwan Institute (AIT), James Moriarty, has said the United States will need to strengthen its regional deterrence capacity to deal with the threat posed to Taiwan by an increasing China. more assertive.
In a recent interview with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Moriarty said China has not only become more confident in its power, but has also given leader Xi Jinping () the power to take almost all of the key political decisions.
This latest development “changed the system” in Beijing, Moriarty said, introducing “a level of uncertainty that didn’t exist when you had real collective leadership where different voices could be heard.”
According to Moriarty, Xi has made it clear that he wants to see progress in reunification with Taiwan during his tenure, although he has not set a firm deadline for doing so.
He said Beijing appeared to have given up on “winning hearts and minds” across the strait, following the failure of policies such as the “31 incentives,” which it proposed in 2018 to attract talent. and Taiwanese companies.
Instead, he switched to using “gray area and coercion tactics” in an attempt to pressure the Taiwanese to agree to unification because “they don’t see any. another way, ”he said.
According to him, however, there is “no hope” that this approach will succeed, given what the Taiwanese people have seen happen in Hong Kong, Moriarty said.
The United States and Taiwan, on the other hand, must prepare for China’s realization that neither peaceful nor coercive tactics will push the Taiwanese people to accept reunification, the AIT president said.
Asked what Taiwan can do, Moriarty said direct negotiations with Beijing are unlikely, given that the latter has set the desired outcome – Taiwan’s acceptance of the so-called 1992 consensus – as a precondition for the resumption of talks.
“Unfortunately, I fear that we are at a point where deterrence is probably the most important thing Taiwan can do,” he said.
The United States, for its part, must work to “shrink the Pacific,” expanding its presence in the region and working closely with allies such as Japan and Korea to deter China, Moriarty said.
When asked, however, whether Washington should replace its policy of “strategic ambiguity” with an explicit guarantee to defend Taiwan, Moriarty expressed skepticism.
Such a move could ultimately be counterproductive, he argued, convincing Beijing that it must act preemptively before conditions get even more difficult.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s candidate for a high-level Defense Ministry post has vowed that preventing China’s aggression against Taiwan will be a priority if upheld.
In an Aug. 6 letter to Senator Josh Hawley, Assistant Secretary of Defense Mara Karlin said the United States should “prioritize deterrence of Chinese aggression against Taiwan,” in accordance with its commitments in the Taiwan Relations Act and in light of “increasing Chinese coercion.” “
Karlin added that she believes China will remain the “stimulus threat” to the department for years to come, making it – and the threat it poses to Taiwan – a top priority in military planning.
After receiving the letter, Hawley agreed on Monday to lift the block he had put on Karlin’s nomination, preparing her for a final confirmation vote in the Senate.
Sources
2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/politics/202108100006
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]