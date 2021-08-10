Belarus uses migrants to harm EU shows desperation

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about EU immigration news.

Belarus’ attempts to destabilize the EU by facilitating illegal immigration into member states show Western sanctions against Minsk are working and its outcast dictator Alexander Lukashenko is’ desperate ‘, the bloc’s top migration official says .

Thousands of illegal migrants, mostly Iraqi citizens, have entered the EU from Belarus this year after flying to Minsk and being transported to the border with Lithuania, EU officials say be a coordinated Lukashenko initiative to retaliate in Brussels.

The influx of migrants has raised the issue of protecting the EU’s borders as have concerns about the fallout from the growing conflict in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops there. Six EU member states have written to Brussels warning against stopping deportations of Afghan asylum seekers despite the rapid advance of Taliban militants.

“I am very worried about the situation in Afghanistan. It seems like it’s getting worse almost every hour of every day, ”EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told the Financial Times. “It seems that a large number of Afghans are not safe in their own country. And that could make them refugees, of course.

“But this is something totally different from Lukashenko using people who are probably not refugees,” she added.

The EU imposed sanctions on Minsk in June in response to Lukashenko’s brutal and bloody crackdown on Belarusians who took to the streets to protest his fraudulent re-election a year ago. On Monday, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States also imposed sanctions in a coordinated fashion.

“What Lukashenko is trying to do is destabilize the EU and he is using human beings in an act of aggression,” Johansson said. “The sanctions hurt him, so he’s trying to do things about it. “

“For me, it’s a clear link between the sanctions and his desperation. He has nothing left except violence, ”she said. “He tries to threaten [us] because we have been tough on fundamental rights, on the right of the Belarusian people to have free and fair elections. . . When you use human beings it is the worst.

The EU imposed sanctions on Minsk in response to Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on Belarusians who took to the streets to protest his re-election a year ago © Andrei Stasevich / BelTA / AP

Lukashenko said on Monday that Belarus would always retaliate in the event of an attack, adding that the sanctions backfire, as “shown by the reality of today’s events” at the country’s borders.

Illegal crossings to Lithuania have declined in recent days, aided by a decision by Iraq – under pressure from Brussels – to suspend flights to Belarus. But on Monday, neighboring Latvia said it would declare a state of emergency on its border and build a fence, while Poland said it had detained a record 349 illegal immigrants from Belarus since Friday.

The EU has already sent Frontex border guards to Latvia, Johansson said, and the European Commission was “ready to step up if necessary” if Poland and Latvia needed more support.

“It is quite clear that this is how Lukashenko uses human beings against Lithuania, against Poland, against Latvia and against the EU,” she said. “Is it obvious and clear that he is not only a threat to his own people, but to others.”

Organized illegal migration has been a major concern for the EU since 2015, when nearly 2 million people, mostly refugees from the war in Syria, entered the bloc, creating a divisive social problem that has been exploited by many. many extremist political parties.

Since then, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian Vladimir Putin have both been accused of threatening the EU with a new wave of mass migration.

“There are similarities in the use of migrants, of human beings, in their instrumentalization,” Johansson said when asked if Lukashenko had learned any lessons from these threats. “But there are also important differences: what Lukashenko does is let people in [from third countries] on false information. . . These are not people living in Belarus, nor refugees that Belarus is welcoming. “

This is a different situation from that of Afghanistan, where Taliban militants have made major strides, seizing a sixth provincial capital on Monday.

Denmark, Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Greece wrote last week to Johansson and Margaritis Schinas, vice-chair of the committee, urging them not to suspend the return of Afghans who have not been granted asylum in the EU despite the conflict in their country of origin.

A suspension of forced repatriation is “likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their homes for the EU,” they wrote.