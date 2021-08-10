Politics
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
On the sector front, with the exception of IT, all other indices finished in the red, with the Nifty metal and PSU Bank indices losing more than 2% each. The BSE Smallcap index fell 2%, while the midcap index fell almost 1%.
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|426.45
|-6.95
|-1.6
|Indiabulls Hsg
|252.85
|-14.55
|-5.44
|ntpc
|114.35
|-2.35
|-2.01
|Cafe Tata
|202.90
|-5.00
|-2.41
