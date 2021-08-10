20 Cities In Pakistan Lack Of Clean Water, Imran Khan Government Reveals In Data | World news





Pakistan is unable to provide clean drinking water to most of its citizens in major cities. The fact came to light after Imran Khan’s government presented data in this regard to the National Assembly, ANI news agency reported.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government presented data on the response to a question posed by the opposition, according to ANI. Pakistani Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz told the House that more than 50 percent of the water obtained from various sources in 20 of Pakistan’s 29 cities has been found to be unsafe, ANI.

The water quality has been tested by the Pakistan Water Resources Research Council (PCRWR), the minister said. The water quality in at least three towns – Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh and Gilgit – has been found to be 100% unsafe for drinking, PCRWR said, according to Dawn.

Only Sialkot and Gujarat had springs where the water was 100% drinkable, Dawn further reported.

Water availability in Pakistan has already fallen by 400% since its independence, according to Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid. He said in a report released in July that per capita water availability had increased from 5,600 cubic meters in 1947 to about 1,038 cubic meters in 2021.

Noting that Pakistan was the fifth most populous country in the world, she said the water shortage was a “very serious threat” which will worsen by 2025. The parliamentary secretary further stressed that the water supply insufficient water worsened food security in the country.

Geo News recently published a report on the water scarcity in Pakistan, in which experts warned that a famine-like situation could arise in the country. The report also says rivers have dried up due to low rainfall.

In March, a Washington-based magazine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ranked Pakistan third on the list of countries facing severe water scarcity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/20-cities-in-pakistan-lack-safe-drinking-water-imran-khan-govt-reveals-in-data-101628580475145.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos