President Jokowi signs presidential regulation on the fight against tuberculosis





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 67 of 2021 regarding the prevention of tuberculosis (TBC). The Presidential Regulation was signed by Jokowi on August 2, 2021. Presidential Regulation No. 67 of 2021 regulates the national goals and strategies for the elimination of tuberculosis funding. In Article 4, the goal for the elimination of tuberculosis by 2030 is to reduce the incidence rate (incidence rate of tuberculosis) to 65 (sixty-five) per 100,000 (one hundred thousand) inhabitants . Then the death rate from tuberculosis fell to 6

(six) per 100,000 (one hundred thousand) inhabitants. In addition, Article 5, paragraph 1, stipulates that the achievement of the objective of elimination of tuberculosis referred to in Article 4 requires the implementation of the national strategy for elimination of tuberculosis. Read also:

Suffering from tuberculosis and boneless bodies, young people from Cianjur are finally taken to RSUD Then, in paragraph 2, the national strategy for the elimination of tuberculosis as referred to in paragraph (1) is to strengthen the commitment and leadership of central government, provincial governments and municipal district governments, improving the ” access to quality, patient-friendly TB services. In addition, the intensification of health efforts in the context of the fight against tuberculosis, the increase of research, development and innovation in the field of tuberculosis control. “Increase the participation of communities, stakeholders and other multi-sectors in the fight against tuberculosis and strengthen program management,” Article 5, paragraph 2, quoted by Suara.com on Tuesday (10 / 8/2021). In addition, PP regulations also regulate the control of TB risk factors by improving individual health status, intervening to change community behavior, improving the quality of facilities, and preventing and controlling disease. tuberculosis infection. In addition, the article also calls for the training of the Tuberculosis Acceleration Team. The task of the team is to coordinate, synergize and evaluate the implementation of accelerated elimination of tuberculosis in an efficient, comprehensive and integrated manner. The composition of the acceleration team for the fight against tuberculosis consists of a director chaired by the coordinating minister of human development and culture and two members, namely the coordinating minister of political, legal and security and the coordinating minister of economic affairs. Read also:

Listen, this is the important role of schools in reducing the transmission of tuberculosis in children The implementation team is chaired by the Minister of Health with 15 members and heads of relevant state institutions.

