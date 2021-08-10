Former Tory leader calls on UK government to decriminalize drugs





A FORMER Tory leader called on Boris Johnson’s government to treat the drug-related death crisis as a health emergency – warning that the criminalization of people “traps them in desperate cycles of addiction and crime.”

Scotland has the worst drug-related death rate in Europe – the latest statistics showing 1,339 people were killed due to drug abuse in 2020 – the worst annual number on record.

The Scottish government, which has advanced £ 250million in an attempt to reduce the loss of life, wants the UK government to stop treating drugs as a tough criminal case and instead treat the crisis as a public health emergency. But Conservative ministers reiterated their support for a tough justice approach to illegal drugs. A former Tory leader has now stepped in, pressuring the prime minister to be tactful. Write in timeWilliam Hague said his tenure as opposition party leader and his attempt to craft a zero tolerance drug policy “collapsed when more than a third of my shadow cabinet admitted to having taken drugs himself ”. In an appeal to the UK government, Lord Hague warned that “many conservatives are reluctant, as I was two decades ago, to abandon a ‘hard’ approach to law and order”. READ MORE: Drug-related deaths in Scotland: 1,339 Scots died in 2020 after drug abuse Lord Hague highlighted Scotland’s dire record of drug-related deaths, saying “the numbers are off the table for international comparisons”. He pointed to Nicola Sturgeon’s claim that his government “has looked away” on drug-related deaths, adding “this is a sad commentary on potential independence when the government may simply not notice thousands of deaths “. Lord Hague pointed to a new strategy being developed by UK government officials which he said should include “further treatment of victims as well as” additional “crackdowns”, stressing that “it will not work”. The former opposition leader highlighted the United States’ “war on drugs” which he said “has been a spectacular failure”. Lord Hague called for serious consideration of the decriminalization of possession offenses, mirroring success in Portugal where drug-related deaths have been reduced. He added: “In short, they have moved from perceiving drug use as a criminal issue to a health issue, achieving a crucial culture shift that brings all relevant agencies and local authorities to work together to save. the worst cases. “Portugal has not legalized drugs and still punishes drug trafficking. But after decriminalization, all major metrics from various studies improved, including an 18% drop in total costs to society after 11 years. “In 2010, the number of drug-addicted offenders referred to criminal courts had halved. Less law enforcement work will have helped pay for better treatment. Isn’t it worth a try? READ MORE: SNP’s record drug-related deaths in Scotland ‘scar on conscience’ Lord Hague underlined the Prime Minister’s preferred ‘hard’ approach to drug control, but warned “that there is nothing difficult about sustaining our own instinctive desire to crack down on a problem without learning from other countries. , nor to criminalize drug addicts for their state of health, trap in desperate cycles of dependence and criminality ”. He added: “Public attitudes are quietly changing: an increasingly open-minded approach is exemplified by recent polls showing a large majority in favor of legalizing cannabis. “At the top of government, the need for new ideas is recognized but to put more and more evidence on a long established instinct still seems too much. “How refreshing it would be if ministers could say, after a terrible pandemic, that on this other devastating health issue, they are open to what might work. ”

